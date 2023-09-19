JACKSON REVS UP FOR SEASON FINALE IN O’NEIL ELECTRIC DODGE

(September 19, 2023) Get ready for an adrenaline-packed showdown as Larry Jackson prepares to take on the season finale of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Delaware Speedway, located just outside London, Ontario, on Sunday, September 24th in his #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge.

Currently sitting an impressive 9th place in the overall standings, Larry Jackson has demonstrated remarkable skill and determination throughout the season with four top-ten finishes under his belt. Jackson has also recorded three top-ten results in seven previous races at Delaware Speedway.

The season finale at Delaware Speedway promises to be a nail-biting spectacle, as Jackson and his #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge team leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory. Race enthusiasts can’t afford to miss this thrilling event, which will be a fitting conclusion to an unforgettable season.

Race Event Preview

Sunday September 24th. Green Flag approximately 4:30PM ET

Pinty’s Fall Brawl

Race 14 of 14 in 2023

This is the 11th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware Speedway

The Track: ½ mile paved oval (250 laps)

Best finish: seventh in 2013

Quote:

“Our whole team has worked really hard to prepare for this last race of the season. Having a couple weeks off allowed us to make sure we’re prepared for anything. The last race of the year can get a little crazy and 250 laps is a long race, so we’ve got to stay patient and stick to our game plan for the O’Neil Electric Dodge and we should be in good position for the end of the race.”

-Larry Jackson, Driver #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge

TV & Live Streaming

All races are streamed live on TSN+ in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Pinty’s Fall Brawl will air on TSN Saturday, September 30th at 2:30PM and on RDS2, date and time TBD.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 14 total races in five provinces on a mixture of oval tracks along with road and street courses.

About O’Neil Electric Supply

Serving the electrical and construction industry since 1965, O’Neil Electric Supply is a proud Canadian owned, independent wholesale supplier of premium electrical products in the GTA and across Ontario. O’Neil Electric is also open to the public and supplies all premium brands from major manufacturers, in a complete range of electrical products in lighting, controls, power distribution equipment, conduit, wire, boxes, devices, heating & ventilation, tools and safety equipment and is well known as one of the largest stocking distributors in the GTA.

Learn more about O’Neil Electric Supply http://www.oneilelectric.com/about-us-2-about-us