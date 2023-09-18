EVENT RECAP: Wright Motorsports Charges to Finish as Top GT Porsche at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., (September 18, 2023) – Sunday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wright Motorsports celebrated an impressive performance at the Battle on the Bricks to finish as the top Porsche in both the GTD Pro and GTD classes. The team’s continued testing and development paid off at the iconic circuit when drivers Alan Brynjolfsson and Trent Hindman, combined with the fast work of their crew, produced a drive from 12th to sixth place in the two-hour, 40-minute sprint race.

“Today felt like a win,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Not only did our Porsche 911 GT3 R have a strong performance all weekend, but to close out the week as the top Porsche in a challenging race for many is an impressive feat we can be proud of.”

The No. 77 Volt Lighting Porsche 911 GT3 R rolled off the truck at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and immediately showed an improved performance as a result of continued testing and development throughout the season. After a competitive qualifying session, Bynjolfsson started the Battle on the Bricks from 12th place, avoiding an opening-lap incident that brought out the first full-course caution. He restarted from 13th position, navigating the course as the GT competitors began to get lapped by the faster prototype classes. At the 43-minute mark, a spun prototype brought out another full course caution, bunching up the field as the GTD Am drivers neared completion of their required minimum drive time. Brynjolfsson completed his drive time under caution and pitted from ninth place, setting his crew and co-driver to take advantage of his position. He concluded his clean stint and Hindman joined the race in the No. 77 Porsche from third place, slowly making gains on track, as the crew also used the team’s two pit stops to leapfrog competitors in pit lane.

Attrition from and aggression of other competitors allowed the VOLT Porsche to continue it’s climb, and with 33 minutes left on the race clock, Hindman made the move on the No. 32 Mercedes to take sixth place, where the Wright Motorsports Porsche successfully finished. The result marked the team’s fourth sixth-place result of the season, only bested by Brynjolfsson and Hindman’s third-place finish at Lime Rock Park.

The six-position gain during the short sprint race shows the team’s continued progress made throughout a challenging season and gives the team a strong momentum headed into the final race of the season. The 26th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans will take place October 11-14 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, where the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will conclude. The 10-hour race will also be the fourth and final endurance race of the 2023 season, drawing the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup to a close. For tickets and schedule information, visit imsa.com.

Porsche Carrera Cup North America

The pair of Wright Motorsports entries in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America also showed the strength of the drivers and crew. Young Varun Choksey earned back-to-back top-ten finishes, bringing his season tally up to eight. In race two, his several-lap battle for sixth place with veteran Thomas Merrill demonstrated the young racer’s continued progression throughout the 2023 season. John Goetz swept the third-place spot on the podium in both races, continuing his season of consistent execution. Last weekend’s results bring his podium-finish tally up to seven for the 2023 season. The Carrera Cup championship leaves Indianapolis Motor Speedway to journey across the country for this weekend’s Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7, which will host the next two rounds of the single-make championship. Both races will be held on Sunday, October 1 at 9:05 AM PT and 3:35 PM PT. Fans can watch live on imsa.com/tvlive.

Alan Brynjolfsson

The best finishing Porsche shows how well the team executed and how well Trent drove. I’m really proud of everybody.

Trent Hindman

It’s nice to have a bit of luck on our side. It was a really good job, well done by everyone on the team, and really good preparation by the Wright Motorsports guys. They did a lot of work to the car over the last few weeks since VIR and found a few areas that we could gain performance. The car was driving better than it had at any other point this year. We made some good strides with that, and I’m grateful for not only their effort there, but over the wall. Thanks to their work in pit lane, we were able to jump a few cars though the pit cycles, and that was huge. Alan did an awesome job out there, staying in clean air and keeping the car clean in what was a chaotic race. Overall, it was great execution and great momentum for everyone. I’m looking forward to Petit Le Mans.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.

About VOLT® Lighting

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, VOLT® Lighting manufactures and distributes quality indoor and outdoor lighting products and systems. VOLT® is the largest manufacturer of professional landscape lighting in the world. For more information, visit www.voltlighting.com or contact the company at customersupport@voltlighting.com or 813-978-3700.

About Adelie Technik

Founded in 2011 Adelie Technik, a Service Disabled Veteran Small Owned Business (SDVOB) deploys the highest caliber engineers and consultants for our customers needs. Adelie is focused on delivery of your solution to your customer on your schedule. Adelie can deliver solutions ranging from PC deployment up to full DataCentre builds and beyond. Our engineers can also migrate your environment to the cloud. For more information on Adelie Technik, see adelietechnik.com.

