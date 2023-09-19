Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Texas Motor Speedway

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, September 24 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made two NCS starts at Texas Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of third in the 2022 Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500 with Justin Haley.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three top fives, 10 top-10 finishes and led 40 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 20 NCS starts at Texas Motor Speedway, earning two top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 20.8.

Allmendinger finished seventh in the 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led 17 laps and earned two top five and five top-10 finishes.

“Texas is one of the more challenging mile and a half race tracks that we go to with both ends of the race track being completely different. I had a lot of fun in the All-Star race there last year. It’s a tough racetrack, probably one of the fastest we go to. I think we can go there and build off the speed we’ve had at mile and a half tracks this year. It’ll be a fun, hot, slick race and I am looking forward to the challenge.” – AJ Allmendinger on Texas Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made two NCS starts at Texas Motor Speedway, earning a third-place finish with Kaulig Racing in the 2022 Autotrader Echo Park Automotive 500.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“I really enjoy racing at Texas. Last year at this race, we earned one of our best finishes as a team after starting the race pretty far back. It has come to be one of my favorite mile-and-a-half tracks, so hopefully we have another good weekend there.” – Justin Haley on Texas Motor Speedway

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, September 23rd at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 25 NXS starts at Texas Motor Speedway, earning two pole awards, two top five and 12 top-10 finishes with 134-laps led.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 19 top five and 43 top-10 finishes, leading a total of 586 laps.

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Poppy Bank Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made eight NXS starts at Texas Motor Speedway and has earned three top five and four top-10 finishes. Hemric has also led 161 laps at Texas.

Hemric sits 12 points above the cutline in sixth with two races remaining in the NXS Playoffs Round of 12. He has earned six top five and 14 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

“Texas is going to be a warm one – probably one of our hotter races of the year. I am excited about what kind of racetrack and surface we will have, since it varies every time we go there. I am open minded with no expectations and look forward to doing what this group is capable of. I’m just going to try to execute and give ourselves the best option to go and have a good day.” – Daniel Hemric on Texas Motor Speedway

Layne Riggs, No. 11 Infinity Communications Chevrolet Camaro

Layne Riggs will make his NXS debut at Texas Motor Speedway in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Riggs has made six starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

“I am really looking forward to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend; a lot of firsts – first Xfinity start, first start at Texas, first start at a mile-and-a-half in an Xfinity car. I’ve been working hard in the simulator to prepare and fortunately Kaulig Racing has a lot of data to help guide me, as well as a couple of teammates who I can lean on for advice.” – Layne Riggs on Texas Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his first start at Texas Motor Speedway in the NXS in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Smith made three starts at Texas in the NCTS, scoring one top five and two top-10 results.

He sits 18 points above the cutline in fifth with two races remaining in the NXS Playoffs Round of 12. He’s scored one win, six top five and 10 top-10 finishes in 2023.

“I know everyone likes to circle Bristol or the Roval as the two races that can catch you out in the Round of 12, but Texas is just as important to get right. Our intermediate package was really strong earlier in the season, and we’ve tried to get back to that point over the last couple months. If we can get out of there with some stage points and a solid finish, we’ll be sitting nicely heading into Charlotte.” – Chandler Smith on Texas Motor Speedway





