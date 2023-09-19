Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Texas Advance

CHASE BRISCOE

Texas Advance

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (Round 30 of 36)

● Time/Date: 3:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 24

● Location: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth

● Layout: 1.5-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 267 laps/400 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 80 laps / Stage 2: 80 laps / Final Stage: 107 laps

● TV/Radio: USA / PRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), is set to make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth this Sunday.

● Briscoe’s best finish in two starts at Texas came in the first race of the Round of 12 of last year’s playoffs. Briscoe started 30th but powered his way to a fifth-place finish. The team struggled early in the race but used fuel strategy to its advantage to earn points and set up a run to the Round of 8.

● In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Briscoe has two top-fives in five starts at Texas with a best finish of second in March 2020. He also competed in two NASCAR Truck Series races at the track, finishing second and fourth in the 2017 events, respectively.

● 14 Years Together: Rush Truck Centers returns to the No. 14 Ford Mustang this weekend at Texas as the company and SHR continue their 14-year partnership, with Rush Truck Centers serving as a primary sponsor for 11 of those years. All of SHR’s racecars travel from event to event in haulers from Rush Truck Centers, the premier service solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. And in October, SHR haulers will sport special mudflaps in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Now through the end of October, Rush Truck Centers is proud to offer limited-edition pink Breast Cancer Awareness mudflaps. And for every mudflap sold, $2 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation by Rush Truck Centers and promotional marketing company Boundless.

● Rush Truck Centers is proud to employ 2,500 talented service technicians throughout the largest network of commercial truck and bus dealerships in North America, operating in 23 states and Ontario, Canada. At Rush Truck Centers, service technicians are the heartbeat of its dealerships, and the company is always looking to add the best and brightest technicians to its team. Service technicians interested in looking for the next step in their careers can find additional information and listings of open positions on the Rush Enterprises Technician Careers page.

● Cummins joins Rush Truck Centers for this weekend’s race. Cummins Inc., is a global power technology leader that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of power solutions. These solutions include advanced diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric, fuel cell and other technologies. Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. From buses that transport kids to and from school, to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins is doing it with the cleanest solutions available. Learn more at cummins.com.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

What has been the toughest part of racing at Texas?

“We’ve really had a hard time finding the right balance. That’s something we deal with at a lot of the intermediate tracks, but Texas has been really tough. The track changed a lot with the changes that were made years ago and I think we just haven’t quite gotten it right with the NextGen.”

Last year the No. 14 team used fuel strategy to earn a top-five finish at Texas. Is that something you could do again to get yourself in position to finish inside the top-10?

“I think so. We are definitely in position to try something different from what the playoff guys are doing. Track position is big at the intermediate tracks. The race gets to a point where it’s going to be really hard to pass, so if we can get up there, we might be able to hold on to the spot on a long, green-flag run. But we really need to use these last few races to work on our playbook. We have so much to learn and figure out and, if we don’t use this time for that, it could put us behind for next season.”

No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Chase Briscoe

Hometown: Mitchell, Indiana

Crew Chief: Richard Boswell

Hometown: Friendship, Maryland

Car Chief: J.D. Frey

Hometown: Ferndale, California

Engineer: Mike Cook

Hometown: Annapolis, Maryland

Spotter: Joey Campbell

Hometown: Berlin, Connecticut

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Shayne Pipala

Hometown: Frankfort Square, Illinois

Rear Tire Changer: Dakota Ratcliff

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Tire Carrier: Jon Bernal

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Jack Man: Dylan Moser

Hometown: Monroe, North Carolina

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Underneath Mechanic: Stephen Gonzalez

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Interior Mechanic: Trevor Adams

Hometown: Naples, Florida

Tire Specialist: Keith Eads

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Engine Tuner: Jon Phillips

Hometown: Jefferson City, Missouri

Transporter Co-Driver: Todd Cable

Hometown: Shelby, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rob Fink

Hometown: Mocksville, North Carolina