JR Motorsports — NXS Texas Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Texas Motor Speedway

RACE: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 3 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer heads west to Texas Motor Speedway for his fourth start at the 1.5-mile track and the second race of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

The Franklin, Wis. native has scored one top-five and two top-10 efforts at the quad-oval with his best of third coming in the spring of 2022.

Mayer’s average finish at the Fort Worth facility is 8.0. He currently sits 10th in points, a mere 14 markers out of the cutoff spot with two races remaining.

Mayer’s Chevrolet will be carrying the blue and black colors of Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions on the No. 1 entry.

Josh Berry

No. 8 JARRETT Chevrolet

Josh Berry heads to Texas needing to gain 24 points on the line for advancement with two races yet to run in the Round of 12.

In three previous starts on the 1.5-mile quad-oval, Berry’s best finish is sixth, coming in this race last season. He has a pair of top-10 results in three starts and has led 46 laps there.

On race tracks measuring 1.5 miles in NXS competition, Berry has three of his five victories, six top-five and 13 top10 finishes and has led a combined 293 laps in 23 total starts. He is a previous winner at Las Vegas (twice) and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Pelonis Chevrolet

Brandon Jones qualified on the pole in this event at Texas last season. The effort marked his seventh of eight career poles in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

At tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Jones has recorded four wins, 19 top fives and 56 top 10s, while leading the field for a total of 377 laps .

Jones has notched a pair of top 10s and an average finish of 7.5 when carrying Pelonis branding on the hood of the Menards Chevrolet in 2023.

JRM’s No. 9 team is the defending winner of this event. Last year the team qualified second and led 85 laps en route to its second overall victory in the Lonestar State.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Reese’s Ice Cream/Sam’s Club Chevrolet

By virtue of last weekend’s victory at Bristol Motor Speedway, Justin Allgaier has advanced into the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

The Illinois native has gone to Victory Lane in two of the last four races (Daytona and Bristol).

In 25 NXS starts at Texas, Allgaier has scored five top fives and 13 top 10s.

Allgaier has placed fourth or better in three of the last four starts at the 1.5-mile quad-oval, equating to a 3.3 average finish in those three events. His best effort was a runner-up finish in 2021.

Driver Quotes

“Texas is another one of my better tracks and I’m looking forward to having a chance to get our momentum going in the right direction. We have had really fast cars these past few weeks but not a whole lot of luck, so hopefully we can turn that around this weekend in Texas and make some gains.” – Sam Mayer

“We have been really strong at Texas the past couple of seasons, and I know that we will have that same speed again this weekend. Having already advanced into the next round of the playoffs is a great feeling and it really gives us an opportunity to take some chances that some of the other guys are not able to. Hopefully we will be able to execute the same way we have been and be up front going for the win and those extra playoff points when it counts on Saturday with our Reese’s Ice Cream / Sam’s Club Chevrolet.” – Justin Allgaier

“We’ve run well at Texas in the past and there’s no reason we can’t continue that this weekend. This JARRETT team isworking hard to make sure we unload with the speed we are capable of having. With the resin on the track, the line is going to change and we need to be ready for that to happen in order to put ourselves in a situation to score stage points throughout the day. I’m confident that we will be in contention Saturday as long as we put it all together.” – Josh Berry

“We have had a lot of speed as of late and I know this team is making sure that speed carries over to this weekend. I thought we had a car capable of winning last week and this No. 9 bunch has run up front at Texas more than not, so I’m confident that we will be near the front this weekend and hopefully battling for the win.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates’