Keselowski to Appear on FOX & Friends Thursday Morning

Keselowski and Family in New York Thursday to Promote King’s Hawaiian

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 20, 2023) – As the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs moves into the second round, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski will make an appearance Thursday morning on FOX & Friends promoting King’s Hawaiian’s popular Slider Sunday campaign.

As part of its ongoing partnership with the iconic brand King’s Hawaiian, Keselowski – along with wife, Paige, and daughter, Scarlett – will be in New York to take part in a pair of segments on the daily morning news and talk program that airs on FOX News.

The first segment is slated to air at 7:50 a.m. ET, which will feature the Keselowski’s assembling a pair of family-favorite recipes in the Hawaiian Ham and Swiss Slider and the Pizza Slider.

America’s Weather First and FOX Weather will also feature the Keselowski’s and King’s Hawaiian around 8:15 a.m. ET, as Keselowski will give a sneak peek of how he spends his weekends at the race track, and speak to how weather plays a factor in racing. The segment will kick off FOX Weather Weekend Watch, which will feature King’s Hawaiian promotion throughout the weekend across the network.

The Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs opens this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, USA), where Keselowski has four-straight top-10 finishes.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 36th season in 2023, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.