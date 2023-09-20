Sweet Treat: Jelly Roll Named Grand Marshal for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Chart-topping Performer with The Biggest Debut in Billboard Country Consumption Chart History Jelly Roll to give the start command for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Texas Rangers Chief Jason Taylor to serve as Honorary Starter and wave the green flag for the opening Round of 12 race.

Television personality Sage Steele also set for honorary position

FORT WORTH, Texas (September 20, 2023) – Five-time CMA nominee, eight-time People’s Choice Country Award nominee and three-time CMT award winning artist Jelly Roll, the breakthrough singer/songwriter who burst upon the country music scene with his massive hit “Save Me” as well as back-to-back #1 singles “Son of a Sinner” and “Need A Favor,” will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Texas Motor Speedway.

Originally from Antioch, Tenn., Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) earned numerous milestones this year including a 44-date sold-out Backroad Baptism Tour, multi-week, multi-platinum, multi-genre #1 singles, and the biggest Country album debut in Billboard Consumption chart history with the release of his album “Whitsitt Chapel” in June, which debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In his honorary role, Jelly Roll will deliver the “Start your engines” command to the 36-driver field competing in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (TV: USA, Radio: PRN, SiriusXM and 95.9 The Ranch-locally).

In celebration of the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers, Chief Jason Taylor will serve as the Honorary Starter.

Taylor, who began the post in November 2022 after previously serving as Regional Director of DPS Region 2 in Houston since 2018, will have the opportunity to wave the green flag from the flag stand and officially start the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Television personality Sage Steele will have an honorary position for the opening Round of 12 Cup Series Playoff race.

Steele is a former ESPN SportsCenter co-anchor who also hosted SportsCenter on the Road from marquee sporting events as well as NBA Countdown on ESPN and ABC for four seasons. She will drive one of the Chevrolet Camaro pace cars that will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the race.

The military will round out the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 dignitaries with three roles.

Ret. Lt. Col. Caroline “Blaze” Jensen, a former combat fighter pilot who became the first female reservist to be selected for the elite USAF Thunderbirds demonstration squadron, will provide the invocation. Fort Worth resident Don Graves, a 98-year-old U.S. Marine and one of a special group of living American heroes who made the successful assault on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during World War II, will sing God Bless America. The Fort Cavazos 1st Cavalry Band will perform the National Anthem.

NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

