AO Racing Brings F.A.T. International Throwback Livery and Fleet of Iconic Porsches to Rennsport Reunion

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (September 22, 2023) – For Porsche enthusiasts, there stands no event that can compare to Rennsport Reunion: the world’s largest gathering of the German auto manufacturer’s race cars and drivers. Professional sports car racing team AO Racing will be on site at the Rennsport Reunion 7 September 28 to October 1 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The team will bring seven iconic cars to the celebration of Porsche motorsport history, led by a 2017 Porsche RSR, sporting a livery honoring the history F.A.T International and Porsche.

2017 Porsche RSR-17

The only one of the seven cars under the AO Racing banner this weekend to have not raced in period, the 2017 RSR-17 will be a part of the GT Exhibition. The car will be driven by Ferdi Porsche, who will be experiencing Laguna Seca for the first time. His entry will proudly wear the livery of F.A.T. International, a logistics company known for its sponsorship of Porsches from the 1980s to 2000s. Now a cultural brand for enthusiasts and a platform for automotive culture, F.A.T. honors the significant historical and social influence of the automotive industry, fostering a vibrant community and hosting various events around the world.

“I am incredibly honored to be racing the 2017 AO Racing 911 RSR at Rennsport Reunion, an event that makes the whole Porsche family extremely proud,” said Porsche. “Gunnar and the team have been incredible over the last couple of months in making this happen. Exactly this camaraderie is what makes Porsche great.”

“To have Ferdi join us with iconic F.A.T. Branding on our RSR is very special, especially since our 962 raced in the FAT livery at Le Mans,” said AO Racing Team Principal and Driver Gunnar Jeannette. “I can’t wait to see him experience the best Porsche GT car around Laguna Seca.”

1990 Porsche 962-012

One of the last factory Porsche 962 cars to be produced, the 1990 Porsche ran as Joest Racing’s primary car in all nine rounds of the World Sports-Prototype Championship, with a best finish of fourth place at Silverstone, finishing fifth in the championship standings. The car finished seventh overall at the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans, boasting drivers Derek Bell, Hans Stuck, Bob Wollek, Bernd Schneider, Frank Jelinski, and John Winter. It will compete in Group 7: the Stuttgart Cup, with driver Gunnar Jeannette.

1982 ANDIAL Porsche 935L

The 1983 Daytona 24 Hour winning white, blue, and orange “Swap Shop” Porsche was driven by Preston Henn, AJ Foyt, Bob Wollek, Claude Ballot-Lena, Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti, Al Holbert, Derek Bell, Hurley Haywood, and Bill Whittington. It will be competing at the Reunion in Group 4: the Weissach Cup with AO Racing Owner PJ Hyett driving. The car holds special meaning for Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette, whose father, Kevin, was a part of the victory just 40 years before. The livery may look familiar to AO Racing fans, as the team wrapped their Porsche GT3 R in a tribute livery for this year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

2007 Porsche RS Spyder

Rodrigo Sales will bring his famous Penske DHL RS Spyder 9R6-702 to the Rennsport Reunion 7. The bright yellow and red 2008 Petit Le Mans winner is well known around the world, especially to North American sports car racing fans as Porsche’s more modern interpretation of the original “giant killer,” the 550 RS Spyder. Driven by Helio Castroneves, Ryan Briscoe, Sascha Massen, and Emmanuel Collard, the car earned four LMP2 class wins, including two overall wins and an additional two LMP2 class in the iconic American Le Mans Series, now the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The car will run this weekend in Group 7: the Stuttgart Cup, driven by Rodrigo Sales and Timp Bernhard.

1985 Porsche 962-HR1

Built by Holbert Racing in 1985, 962-HR1 was the first privately built 962 in Porsche’s history. As a Holbert Racing entry, the car earned 18 podiums across three race seasons, including 10 overall racewins. Earning the Camel GT Championship in 1985, 1986, and 1987, this car is the second winningest 962 in history with legendary drivers Al Holbert, Derek Bell, Al Unser Jr, Chip Robinson. The car will run this weekend in Group 7: the Stuttgart Cup.

2014 Porsche RSR 9901

The 2014 Porsche 911 GT3 RSR has a very unique claim to fame. It became the first and only car GT car in history to win overall at Petit Le Mans in 2015. Driven by Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, Richard Lietz, and Michael Christensen, the car not only won the legendary endurance race, but in doing so secured the GTLM championship in the United SportsCar Championship, now the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. With five class wins and seven podiums across three seasons, this car’s unique and impressive history has made it an icon for automotive enthusiasts. This machine will also join in the GT Exhibition activities at the Reunion.

“It’s important to get these three incredibly special cars out on a race track where they can be driven as they were originally intended,” said Sales. “Rennsport Reunion is the perfect pace to drive them as they can be seen and enjoyed by thousands of fellow Porsche enthusiasts and owners. Many thanks to the fantastic team at AO Racing for the great work getting them prepped and ready to run.”

“Rexy” the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R (type 992)

If attendees follow the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this year, then the green Tyrannosaurus-Rex-liveried Porsche known as “Rexy” needs little introduction. The Porsche 911 GT3 R stole the spotlight this year during its debut at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, a debut inspired by the Team Owner PJ Hyett’s son’s passion for dinosaurs, capturing the attention and affection of enthusiasts worldwide. The car campaigned in this year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, driven by PJ Hyett, Seb Priaulx, Gunnar Jeannette, and Harry Tincknell. Rexy will participate in the GT Exhibition, as well as be on display throughout the event.

The 2023 gathering of Rennsport not only marks the 7th running of the affair, but also held on the 75th Anniversary of Porsche and the 60th Anniversary of the 911, this year’s event is expected to host an incredible showcase of automotive pioneering, ingenuity, and remarkable success of the manufacturer’s machinery through the years. The celebration of Porsche will include displays, autograph sessions, showcases, exhibitions, panels (including one with Kevin Jeannette), film shows, and race events. AO Racing merchandise will be for sale on site at the Styled Aesthetic booth and continued online at aoracing.com. For event information, visit porscherennsportreunion.com.