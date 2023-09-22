Timo Resch to be President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America

Timo Resch, currently Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, will take over as head of Porsche Cars North America

Atlanta, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For Timo Resch, the move to Porsche Cars North America represents a return to his origins. He started his career in 1995 as a student with Porsche in Zuffenhausen. After taking on various roles at Porsche AG and Porsche Cars North America, from 2007 to 2009 he led the Product Planning and Market Research unit for the North American subsidiary. After that, the 48-year-old held several leadership roles at Audi AG and BMW, where he was responsible for global sales and marketing at BMW Motorrad, among others.

“We are delighted to welcome Timo Resch back to Porsche and to one of our most important regions,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “He is already very well acquainted with Porsche and the US market. With the expertise that he brings from his previous positions, he will further strengthen the Porsche brand presence in North America and provide important impetus for future development.”

Timo Resch is expected to take up his new role in November 2023. Until then Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thierry Kartochian and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Lawrence will continue to lead the operational management of Porsche Cars North America on an interim basis.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche centers, two Porsche studios and three satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand’s 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

