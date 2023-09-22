Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Texas Motor Speedway September NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Fast Facts

No. 38 RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Tarpon River Brewing’s Honey Love | Lefcourt Brothers Racing

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Steve Addington

Spotter: Joe Campbell

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 23rd

Team Championship Point Standings: 28th

Notes of Interest:

Settled In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason, where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team.

In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Welcome Aboard: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers welcome Fort Lauderdale’s Tarpon River Brewing’s Honey Love as the primary partner on the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300.

Tarpon River Brewing is nestled between the Tarpon River and the New River, which have served as the lifeline of our local community for generations.

Tarpon River Brewing was born four years ago as a partnership between Julian and Lisa Siegel of the Riverside Market and Adam and Jill Fine, owners of Native Brewing and Fresh Beer.

The brewery will promote its popular Honey Love Imperial Cream Ale at Texas.

Honey Love Imperial Cream Ale is crisp with a lightly sweet finish and aromas of honey. Drinks easy, but beware; this one goes down hard. 9.5% ABV.

Please drink responsibly.

Co-Primary: Lefcourt Brothers Racing will also serve as a co-primary partner of the team’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s 200-lap contest.

Saturday afternoon’s race will mark the second Xfinity Series race of 2023 that Lefcourt Brothers Racing has been showcased as a primary partner. Earlier this year, they held the title partnership role at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April.

Lefcourt Brothers Racing Sponsor Intel: Lefcourt Brothers Racing was created by brothers Jeff and Jonathan Lefcourt to support up-and-coming drivers in the top three tiers of NASCAR. A lifelong fan of motorsports, Jeff has been involved in motorsports for many years as both a driver and a track owner.

After having an ownership stake in SS GreenLight Racing during the 2022 NASCAR season, Jeff wanted to expand his involvement. He and Jonathan decided to combine their love of motorsports with their business expertise to create a platform to help aspiring racers get more seat time and exposure to potential partners.

And thus, Lefcourt Brothers Racing was born.

Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 81 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: ArmsList.com, AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Graf’s seventh Xfinity Series start at the famed 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous six efforts, he has delivered a track-best of 18th during the 2022 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 after starting 19th for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt.

Since 2020, Graf has an average Texas finish of 23.5 and has been running at the finish of his six previous starts.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has competed in 58 NASCAR Xfinity Series races with one top-10 finish. He holds an average starting position of 25.4 and an average result of 25.4.

Joe Graf Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 120 career Xfinity Series starts, Graf has earned four top-10 finishes, including a seventh-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2023. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 25.6.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fifth in 2020 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with SS GreenLight Racing.

With Joe Gibbs Racing, he earned his non-superspeedway career-best qualifying effort of 11th at Kansas Speedway in September 2023.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Food City 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Graf hunted for his third top-10 finish of the season.

On the strength of a top-10 finish at Kansas Speedway, Graf continued to showcase speed on the track but back behind the wheel of the No. 39 Food City | Bucked Up Miami Energy Drink Ford Mustang.

Building on a successful practice session, Graf qualified a track-best 19th but during the race, he was turned by another competitor which cost his several laps on the track and ultimately took him out of contention for a strong finish.

Graf persevered through a relatively calm race to finish 26th.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 291st NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his ninth at Texas Motor Speedway.

In his previous 290 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected 11 wins, 10 poles, 68 top-five and 118 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has three teammates at RSS Racing.

Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 Sci Apps Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 29 RSS Racing Ford Mustang and CJ McLaughlin returns to steer the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Mustang.

Ryan Sieg is set to make his 329th career Xfinity Series start overall and 19th at Texas.

Kyle Sieg is poised to make his 45th career Xfinity Series start and first at Texas.

CJ McLaughlin is set to make his 37th career Xfinity Series start and sixth at Texas.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), X | Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on RSS Racing, please like them on Facebook (RSS283839) and follow them on Instagram (@rss283839) and X | Twitter (@RSS283839).

Joe Graf Jr. Quoteboard:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “I feel good about returning to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. Overall, it has been a pretty decent track for me, but I really felt like I found my groove there last fall.

“We continue to have speed in our No. 38 RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Racing Ford Mustangs, we just need a little luck in the finishing department. I feel good that we can unload at Texas with speed in our race car and we can continue to tweak on it throughout the day and contend for a solid finish.

“It’s going to be the hottest I can ever remember for a fall race at Texas and I think that will be pivotal for the race because the track should be very slick. That should produce a great race for the fans.”

On The 2023 Season: “The end of the season is on the horizon, and I am working hard between my responsibilities with RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing to ensure I can give 100 percent the wheel.

“I want to make the most of these last two months and deliver some strong results.

“I just need to stay focused, communicate with my team, and utilize the knowledge I’ve gained over the past three years to recover and end the season on a high.”

Race Information:

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 27th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, September 23, from 9:35 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 10:05 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About RSS Racing:

RSS Racing fields multiple entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series led by mainstay driver Ryan Sieg.

RSS Racing has competed in NASCAR events since 2009 from its headquarters in Sugar Hill, Ga.