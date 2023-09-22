Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Texas Motor Speedway September NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions (AMTS)

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Tony Raines

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 1058

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Driver Championship Point Standings: 15th

Team Championship Point Standings: 17th

Notes of Interest:

Fitting In: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The race signifies the 10th race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization.

Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in The Lone Star State, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Moffitt, 30, arrived on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports.

Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 28th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.

AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.

AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing.

In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action at Bristol Motor Speedway, the ARCA Menards Series, was competing in their 18th race of the season – also from Bristol Motor Speedway.

Driver Christian Rose banked his 11th top-10 finish of the 2023 season with an eighth-place finish in the Bush’s Beans 200 on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The ARCA Menards Series is off from competition this weekend before returning for their penultimate race of the season from Salem (Ind.) Speedway on September 30, 2023.

Looking Ahead: Following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season at Texas Motor Speedway, AM Racing will showcase two new primary marketing partners in at least two of the final five Xfinity Series races at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, respectively.

Thanks For Your Support: With more than 81 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Moffitt’s sixth Xfinity Series start at the famed 1.5-mile speedway.

In his previous five efforts, he has delivered a track-best of eighth during the 2021 Alsco Uniforms 250 after starting 19th for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, Moffitt has an average Texas finish of 16.6.

In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has three NASCAR Cup Series and six NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts.

Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway, Moffitt has made 54 starts throughout his career, earning one pole and 18 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.6.

Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 111 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.5.

He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing.

In addition to 111 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Food City 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their ninth top-10 finish of the season.

Following a mediocre practice, Moffitt struggled in qualifying and started his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang from 36th. Throughout the 300-lap race, Moffitt diligently worked throughout the race to climb the running order.

Overcoming an ill-handling car in Stage 1, Moffitt fought hard despite the lack of cautions to gain a 16th-place finish at the checkered flag.

In 27 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, eight top-10s, 15 top-15s, 19 top-20s, and an average finish of 16.6.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 126th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his seventh race at Texas Motor Speedway.

In his previous 125 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 29 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and X | Twitter @brett_moffitt.

Brett Moffitt Quoteboard:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “After our strong performance at Kansas Speedway a couple of weeks ago, I am definitely looking forward to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend with my AM Racing team.

“I feel like we took a step in the right direction with our intermediate program at Kansas and look forward to continuing to build on that this weekend. It will be hotter than usual in Texas on Saturday, so that should make for a slick race track and plenty of action.

“Hopefully, we can put a good balance underneath our No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang and contend for a top-10 finish or better.”

On 2023 Season: “It is a bummer that our AM Racing team is not a part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. We gave it our all; we just came up a little short.

“Still, we are very encouraged about our recent speed at Kansas Speedway and hope to continue to showcase that speed and strong finishes the rest of the season.

“It’s important for us to go to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend and have a good finish before taking our final off weekend of the season next weekend and setting us up for the homestretch and final five races of the season beginning at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in early October.”

Race Information:

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 27th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, September 23, from 9:35 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 10:05 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its seventh year of competition.

The team has named Brett Moffitt, Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2023 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series and Dirt Modified seasons respectively.