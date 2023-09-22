NHRA DRAWS BIGGEST COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP AUDIENCE EVER IN NHRA ON FOX ERA TO OPEN PLAYOFFS

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 22, 2023) – The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series enjoyed its most-watched weekend of Countdown to the Championship telecasts in the NHRA on FOX era, as more than 2.1 million viewers tuned in to original airings of last weekend’s 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway.

A total of 1.504 million viewers tuned into the NHRA on FOX broadcast of Sunday’s eliminations coverage at Maple Grove Raceway.

The final hour of the broadcast on Sunday also averaged a higher viewership than the final hour of last year’s NFL adjacent broadcast, with viewership increasing eight percent over last year for the full second hour and more than 25 percent for the final quarter-hour.

“These viewership milestones don’t occur without the full support of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series teams and racers, our track partners, which includes the Koretsky family at Maple Grove Raceway, and the hard-working men and women who support the event on-site, including facility staff, the NHRA Safety Safari and the NHRA on FOX production team,” NHRA Vice President of Broadcast Steve Reintjes said.

“I was thrilled to see our strong audience retention throughout the NHRA on FOX Sunday Finals broadcast, as the final hour of coverage significantly out-paced our record-setting show of 2022.”

Qualifying shows on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) from Maple Grove Raceway last weekend were also up more than 100 percent over last year’s broadcasts, giving the NHRA further momentum heading into this weekend’s 15th annual betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte.

The final five races of the 2023 season in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24 from Charlotte. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information on NHRA, please visit www.nhra.com.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown™ and Top Fuel Harley Series. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 120 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.