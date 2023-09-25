Chandler Smith joins Rackley W.A.R. for Truck Playoff event at Talladega

Chandler Smith will be spending the upcoming off-weekend period from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition by competing in this weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff event at Talladega Superspeedway for Rackley W.A.R.

The news comes nearly a week after Rackley W.A.R. parted ways from Matt DiBenedetto for the remaining three Truck Series events of the 2023 season. Prior to this news, DiBenedetto had announced that he would not remain with the organization for the 2024 season. The news also comes as the 21-year-old Smith from Talking Rock, Georgia, is currently campaigning in his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing, where he is vying for both the rookie and driver’s titles in a season where he has achieved one victory at Richmond Raceway in April, three poles, seven top-five results, 11 top-10 results, 295 laps led and an average-finishing result of 15.0 through 28 starts.

“I’m super-grateful for Rackley W.A.R. giving me the opportunity to run their truck this weekend at Talladega [Superspeedway],” Smith said. “Being able to represent Rackley Roofing, W.A.R. Shocks, and this entire organization, is extremely cool. I’m definitely proud of and looking forward to the opportunity.”

Smith is no stranger to the Truck Series. After making a combined 16 starts from 2019-20 for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Smith competed in the Truck Series on a full-time basis for KBM in 2021. During the season, he made the Playoffs based on points and notched his first two career victories (Bristol Motor Speedway in September and Phoenix Raceway in November) before finishing in eighth place in the final standings and capturing the Rookie-of-the-Year title. The 2022 Truck season was a breakout year for Smith, who achieved three victories throughout the 23-race schedule (Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, Pocono Raceway in July and Richmond Raceway in August). Coupled with nine top-five results and 16 top-10 results, Smith made the 2022 Playoffs, transferred to the Championship 4 round and was in contention for the series’ title before finishing in third place in the final standings.

Through 61 career starts in the Truck Series, Smith has achieved five victories, one pole, 23 top-five results, 34 top-10 results, 755 laps led and an average-finishing result of 12.6.

The driver change for Rackley W.A.R. for the upcoming event at Talladega comes at a pivotal weekend for the team, which achieved its first victory at Talladega a year ago with Matt DiBenedetto and is currently situated in ninth place in this year’s owner’s standings. DiBenedetto made the 2023 Truck Playoffs based on points, but was eliminated from title contention following the Round of 10. Nonetheless, he had recorded two top-five results, 12 top-10 results, 16 laps led and an average-finishing result of 14.0 prior to his release from Rackley W.A.R.

Overall, Smith is set to become the eighth different competitor to compete in at least one Truck Series event for Rackley W.A.R., joining a list that includes Willie Allen, Josh Berry, William Byron, Matt DiBenedetto, Tate Fogleman, Brett Moffitt and Timothy Peters.

“We are really excited to have Chandler in the truck this weekend at Talladega,” Willie Allen, co-owner of Rackley W.A.R., said. “I’ve known Chandler and his family pretty much his whole life. They’re really good people and Chandler is a great driver. We’re looking forward to the weekend.”

In addition to the 2024 season, the team’s driver plans for the final two Truck events of this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway and at Phoenix Raceway remain to be determined.

Smith is scheduled to make his Truck Series return with Rackley W.A.R. at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, September 30. The event’s broadcast time is slated to occur at 1 p.m. ET on FS1.