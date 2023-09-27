Daniel Dye joins McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for 2024 Truck Series season

Daniel Dye will be joining McAnally-Hilgemann Racing to pilot a Chevrolet Silverado RST with sponsorship support from Race to Stop Suicide for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The news comes as the 19-year-old Dye from DeLand, Florida, is currently campaigning in his first full-time season in the Truck Series for GMS Racing, which is set to cease operations at this year’s conclusion. Through 20 scheduled starts, Dye has recorded four top-15 results, 10 top-20 results and an average-finishing result of 20.3 as he is currently ranked in 18th place in the driver’s standings.

“I am excited to finally announce we’ll be racing with McAnally–Hilgemann Racing in 2024,” Dye said. “I’m looking forward to working alongside everyone at MHR and go run up front and compete. I learned so much this year at GMS Racing and looking forward to using that knowledge next season and beyond in my career. I can’t wait to get to Daytona in February and get the new season underway.”

Dye, who grew up competing in quarter midgets and late models, made various starts across the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA East and West from 2020 to 2021 for organizations that include Ben Kennedy Racing and GMS Racing. Achieving his first ARCA career victory at Berlin Raceway in 2021 during a part-time season, Dye competed on a full-time basis for GMS during the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season, where he notched a pole, 13 top-five results, 17 top-10 results, 226 laps led and an average-finishing result of 6.4 through 20-scheduled starts before finishing in the runner-up spot in the championship standings. During the 2022 season, Dye made a single ARCA West start for Bill McAnally Racing at Portland International Raceway, where he finished fourth after starting in the pole position.

Currently, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, which is expected to field three entries in 2024, fields two full-time entries in the Craftsman Truck Series: the No. 19 for Christian Eckes and the No. 35 for rookie Jake Garcia. Eckes, a three-time race winner for MHR this season, is a Playoff contender and currently ranked in the runner-up spot in the Playoff standings while Garcia is in 13th place in the standings on the strength of eight top-10 results.

“We are excited to have Daniel join MHR and be part of our continued growth forward,” Bill McAnally, team owner of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, added. “We have worked with Daniel in the ARCA Series at Portland where we won the pole and had a great top-five finish. We’re all committed to putting in the efforts and see the same results for our No. 43 team starting in 2024 and beyond.”

Despite McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s intention for Dye to continue to sport the No. 43, additional details regarding Dye’s official number, crew chief, extra partners and the team’s full driver lineup for next season remains to be determined.

With his future plans set, Dye’s next scheduled Craftsman Truck Series event is set to occur at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, September 30. The event’s broadcast time is slated to occur at 1 p.m. ET on FS1.