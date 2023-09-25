Search
Stewart-Haas Racing: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 from Texas

By Official Release

STEWART-HAAS RACING
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Date: Sept. 24, 2023

Event: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (Round 30 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Kevin Harvick (Started 22nd, Finished 6th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 31st, Finished 10th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 21st, Finished 18th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 25th, Finished 23rd / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

SHR Points:

● Kevin Harvick (13th with 2,102 points)

● Aric Almirola (22nd with 529 points)

● Ryan Preece (25th with 498 points)

● Chase Briscoe (30th with 413 points)

SHR Notes:

● Harvick earned his 13th top-10 of the season and his 25th top-10 in 39 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas.

● Harvick’s 39 starts at Texas are the most among all NASCAR Cup Series drivers, past and present, in Texas’ 26-year history.

● Harvick’s 25 top-10s at Texas are the most among all NASCAR Cup Series drivers, past and present. Next best on this list is Kurt Busch with 23 top-10s and Jimmie Johnson with 22 top-10s. The closest active driver to Harvick is Kyle Busch with 18 top-10s.

● Briscoe earned his seventh top-10 of the season.

● This was Briscoe’s second top-10 at Texas and his third straight top-15 in three career NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile oval.

● Briscoe finished eighth in Stage 1 to earn three bonus points.

● This was Almirola’s fifth straight result of 18th or better. He finished third Aug. 26 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, 14th Sept. 3 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, 17th Sept. 10 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City and 18th last week at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Race Notes:

● William Byron won the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 to score his 10th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his series-leading sixth of the season and his first at Texas. His margin over second-place Ross Chastain was 1.863 seconds.

● There were 11 caution periods for a total of 55 laps.

● Twenty-five of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● This was the first race in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Playoffs. Byron secured his spot in the Round of 8 via his win while Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch are currently below the top-eight cutline with two races remaining before the Round of 8 begins Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sound Bites:

“I just struggled a little on the restarts getting the car pointed quick enough to really make ground, and didn’t do a very good job of putting the car in the right spots. We lost a couple on the restarts and probably should’ve finished third or fourth, but it was still a great day.” – Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang

“From where we started, 31st, to being on the front row with six to go, I thought our team did a really good job of making our car better all weekend. I guess we got damage on the nose there. I pushed Bubba (Wallace) to the lead the restart before and hit him super hard to get him out there and it split the nose. There at the end I was so tight, just hanging on. I would’ve loved to have another shot at it without the damage because I feel like it would’ve been really close. We’ve been struggling all year long on mile-and-a-halves, so to be as fast as we were today and run with the Hendrick cars and Gibbs cars says a lot. I’m proud of our effort at Stewart-Haas. We just still have to get better and go to Talladega and see if we can win there.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The fifth race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

