Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Georgia Peanuts Ford Mustang Team Talladega Superspeedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Back again at the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Front Row Motorsports (FRM), Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team will feature Georgia Peanuts as its partner.

The popular peanut scheme comes back to Talladega a year after Gilliland earned a seventh-place finish at the superspeedway with Georgia Peanuts on the Mustang.

Always a favorite of NASCAR fans, the website, www.gapeanuts.com is the home to download educational materials for the classroom, get health and nutrition information, recipe ideas, and more.

There will be no practice session before qualifying on Saturday. Qualifying will begin on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 500-mile race is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Gilliland returns to the Alabama track to make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the track. Already a previous winner at the track in the ARCA Series, Gilliland has two top-10 finishes in the premier NASCAR Series.

Gilliland and the No. 38 team have finishes of seventh and 10th in their last two races at Talladega.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“This has been one of our best tracks and best races. Todd is a really good superspeedway racer and knows how to get up to the front when it counts. I think we all feel good about Sunday.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“Talladega is one of my favorite tracks. It gets adrenaline pumping. Just like any other superspeedway, it’s all about surviving and being there in the end. This team can do that.

“It’s super cool to see Georgia Peanuts back on the car. Their peanuts are my go-to snack before any race. The paint scheme is one of the coolest on the track, too. The fans love it and it’s just a lot of fun.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.