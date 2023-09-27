Carson Hocevar – Love’s RV Stop 250 Race Advance

Love’s RV Stop 250 | Talladega Superspeedway (100 laps / 250 miles)

Saturday, September 30 | Talladega, Ala. | 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Carson Hocevar: Twitter: @CarsonHocevar | Instagram: @CarsonHocevar | Facebook: /carsonhocevarracing | Web: www.CarsonHocevar.com

Bristol Recap: Carson Hocevar and the No. 42 Worldwide Express team nearly claimed the pole at Bristol Motor Speedway, ending up with a second-place starting position for the 200-lap race. On a night where track position proved to be king, Hocevar and team were able to maintain position toward the front of the field for the entirety of the race, collecting stage positions in the first and second stage and ultimately crossing the line in fourth.

Hocevar on Last Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m proud of everyone at Niece Motorsports for building such a fast Worldwide Express Chevrolet,” said Hocevar. “I think we had a better truck than fourth-place, but it was just so hard to pass out there – the groove didn’t widen out as much as we’d hoped. Still, fourth is a good points day and it gives us a little cushion heading into Talladega.”

The ‘Round of 8’: As the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series enters the second of three traces in the ‘Round of 8’, Hocevar currently finds himself third in the point standings, 18 points above the cutline.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Talladega Superspeedway: “We’ve been strong at Talladega the last two seasons even though we don’t have the results to show for it,” said Hocevar. “Our Niece Motorsports group is building really fast Worldwide Express Chevrolets and I’m confident we’ll have another one this weekend. It will just be a matter of running a smart race and trying to avoid the wrecks.”

By The Numbers: In two previous Truck Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Hocevar has qualified no worse than sixth and has led a total of 12 laps.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.