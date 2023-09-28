NHRA AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2023 NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

MADISON, ILLINOIS

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

SEPTEMBER 29-OCTOBER 1, 2023

CHEVROLET LOOKS TO REPEAT VICTORY AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY ON THE HUNT FOR A 28TH NHRA MANUFACTURERS CUP

DETROIT (September 28, 2023) – Only four events remain in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season as the Chevrolet drivers and teams race on in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship. With Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown in competition at this weekend’s NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) plays host as the Bowtie brand continues to race towards their 28th Manufacturers Cup since 1966.

With a strong winning history at the track, including with Erica Enders, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage/Melling Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock for Elite Motorsports, looking to not only continue to solidify herself in the history books with her 47th NHRA win, she also seeks her fifth-in-a-row victory at the Madison, Ill. track after winning consecutively in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Adding to Chevy’s winning ways in St. Louis, Robert Hight, driver of the Cornwell Tools/AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing, looks to capture a repeat Wally trophy after not only qualifying No. 1 with his run of 3.853 ET at 336.32 MPH in 2022, but also winning over opponents Tim Wilkerson, Matt Hagan, and Ron Capps to capture the event win. Additionally, Hight currently enters the weekend first in Countdown points and looks to continue his march toward a fourth championship crown.

“We’ve hit our stride at the right time. This AAA team, we had a rough patch but we got through it. My crew chiefs, Jimmy and Thomas Prock and Nate Hildahl, and all our guys stuck through it. I don’t think any of us had any doubt we’d be right in the thick of things when it mattered most,” Hight said. “We’ve got to keep it going. It’s going to take wins to get this championship locked up, going rounds is good and we’ve done that so far, we just need more of it. Those small points in qualifying will be important too. We lost last year by three, we’re not going to let that happen again.”

Striking success early in the weekend with a strong qualifying run, the 16-time NHRA champion and drag racing legend John Force, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, set the No. 2 qualifying pace last year to give John Force Racing occupation of the top two ladder positions heading into race day with his run of 3.853 ET at 334.15 MPH. Despite facing a tough year, J. Force looks optimistic heading to WWTR.

“It’s been a tough season, we’ve struggled, but we’re not out of it yet. It’s competitive in Funny Car, maybe the most competitive it’s been, so no one is running away with it yet,” Force said. “We’ve had some consistency lately, figured some things out, so we just need to keep at it, keep our heads up. I think we’re all looking forward to St. Louis and hopefully ending these three back-to-back races on a good note.”

Back in competition this weekend, the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown Chevrolet COPO Camaros hit the track looking to take home yet another Wally trophy this weekend. Last competing at the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway, Aaron Stanfield pulled double-duty in the class while also in Pro Stock, and ultimately taking home the Factory Stock Showdown win.

“I want to keep going rounds and hold onto this lead for sure,” said Stanfield. “The biggest thing is how much support I have gotten this season. Everyone on this team has chipped in to get us where we are now. I have the FlexJet bounty on me now and I would like to make sure it keeps growing for a few races.

The 2023 NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. kicks off Friday, Sept. 29, with qualifying airing at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday qualifying airs Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on FS1, with eliminations following at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“The Midwest Nationals is race three of six in this Countdown. It’s easy to stay motivated when you’re coming right out of one event into another. We competed in Reading, Pennsylvania then Charlotte and now St. Louis for three back-to-back races. This Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team enters this event sitting sixth and we still have complete confidence we can make some big moves to get us closer to the top. Our qualifying has improved the last several weekends, we’ve been more consistent and earning bonus points to put us higher in the field. With three attempts this weekend, we want to take full avenge of those small points with some solid runs to put us at least in the top five. We need to go rounds on race day, we set the track record speed last year, but this year, we need to bring home a St. Louis win.”

Austin Prock, driver of the Rocky Mountain Twist / Montana Brand Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing:

“We’re coming off a bit of momentum in Charlotte at the Carolina Nationals. I think we’re all looking forward to firing off strong in St. Louis at World Wide Technology Raceway. We have all the pieces to the puzzle to succeed on this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team, we just need to utilize them efficiently. Once we do that, we will come out victorious.”

Camrie Caruso, driver of the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock car for KB Titan Racing:

“I feel so much better in this Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro at this point of the season than when we started. There wasn’t anything wrong, but it was a new car and I was still getting adjusted to it. Now I love rolling up to the starting line. I know I have good power from KB Titan Racing and this team is awesome. We have started winning rounds in the Countdown and now we just need to make a move up the points.”

Discussing last year’s Countdown:

“Last year during the Countdown I was worn out mentally and physically. I had a better idea of what to expect this year and I think we can keep improving these last four Countdown races. I am looking forward to getting to St. Louis because I know I have a race car that can win. I am working on making sure I do everything correctly and three races in a row help keep me in a groove.”

On her second year in Pro Stock, comfort level, and competing in the All-Star Callout:

“I am still figuring a lot of things out in my second year but after getting that first win at the Arizona Nationals and thenx the Pro Stock All-Star Callout win, I definitely feel like I belong. Winning and running well helps with confidence but you still have to drive the car and get more experience. I am looking forward to getting that first qualifying run Friday night in St. Louis and then building on it on Saturday.”

On working with KB Titan Racing and teammates:

“Working with KB Titan Racing has been incredible every way you look at it,” said Caruso. “The power we have under the hoods is great and the team of people we have is incredible. My teammates are awesome drivers and when you look at how well Greg (Anderson), Dallas (Glenn), Matt Hartford, and Kyle (Koretsky) are doing I have a lot of confidence when I go to the races. I want to do my part for the team and for everyone at Tequila Comisario, DENSO, Big Jeff Audio, Powerbuilt Tools, and VP Racing Lubricants.”

Aaron Stanfield, driver of the Stanfield Racing Engines Chevrolet COPO Camaro in FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown:

“I want to keep going rounds and hold onto this lead for sure. The biggest thing is how much support I have gotten this season. Everyone on this team has chipped in to get us where we are now. I have the FlexJet bounty on me now and I would like to make sure it keeps growing for a few races. Getting the win in Reading was a big boost with only three races left. I have had good luck in St. Louis, and I am looking forward to getting back there.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,437: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

620: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 624.

378: Number of wins in Pro Stock since 1970; 259 won in the Chevrolet Camaro body.

166: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

158: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

82: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

78: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro body.

46: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

27: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

24: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

18: Number of Pro Stock championships.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

UPCOMING NHRA MILESTONES:

950: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) is second all-time with 929 elimination round wins. He could reach 950 round wins with a decent run in the 18-race schedule.

624: Robert Hight achieved 620 Funny Car elimination wins in Chicago to rank 13th on the all-time NHRA list; Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car) sits 12th with 624.

450: By qualifying for his next race, Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) will extend his NHRA record from 449 to 450 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2002 at Pomona 2, and he holds the longest career qualifying streak in NHRA.

138: Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) ranks third on the NHRA all-time list with 122 No. 1 qualifiers. He will tie Warren Johnson (Pro Stock, 138) for second to John Force (Funny Car, 166) on the list.

276: By qualifying for his next race, Robert Hight will extend his NHRA record to 276 consecutive race day appearances. His first appearance came in 2010 at Pomona 2, and he currently sits seventh in career qualifying streaks in NHRA (Doug Kalitta is sixth at 284).

65: Robert Hight moved into the top-10 in 10th on the all-time NHRA victory list with his win in Reading with 64. Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock, retired) is next ninth on list with 65.

47: Erica Enders has 46 career NHRA victories (45 Pro Stock, one Super Gas; all with Chevrolet). Her first win in Pro Stock came at Chicago, 2012, and her last win at Topeka, 2023 in Pro Stock. Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle, Top Alcohol Dragster) and Enders are tied as the all-time NHRA female leader with 46.

18: Brittany Force (16 Top Fuel career wins) will move past Shirley Muldowney (18 wins) into third on the NHRA all-time victory list for females. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, 46) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle, 46) are ahead.

6: Erica Enders (Pro Stock) could tie Warren Johnson (6 Pro Stock championships) for second on the class list. The same holds for Greg Anderson. Bob Glidden is the leader with 10. Enders currently holds five Pro Stock championships, the most of any female in NHRA.

3: Brittany Force (Top Fuel, two championships) would tie Shirley Muldowney (Top Fuel) and Angelle Sampey (Pro Stock Motorcycle) for second on the NHRA all-time championship list by females with another title in 2023. Erica Enders (Pro Stock, five) is the leader.

