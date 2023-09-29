NASCAR TAKES THE FAN EXPERIENCE TO A NEW LEVEL WITH MIXED REALITY

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be available in mixed reality on XTADIUM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2023) – The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be available in mixed reality. NASCAR and XTADIUM are once again teaming up to give NASCAR fans the ultimate viewing experience. All ten of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs races can be watched in this new mixed reality experience on Meta Quest headsets, with content becoming available 48 hours after the conclusion of each event.

Fans can view up to eight distinct camera angles simultaneously while retaining the ability to observe their surroundings. All eight screens are fully customizable, and users can drag and drop the screens around their room to customize their viewing experience. This means that fans can experience the thrill of NASCAR races while still being in-touch with what’s happening around them.

This is the first time a racing event of this kind will be viewable in mixed reality. It will be available on XTADIUM, a free VR App developed by the VR company, YBVR, that is available on all Meta Quest headsets. XTADIUM is available in the US Only.

“At NASCAR we are always looking for ways to experiment with new emerging technology to create unique and compelling experiences for our fans.” said NASCAR Director of Web3 Mitch Rasmussen. “Mixed Reality represents a customizable and immersive experience for fans to connect with the sports and events they love most. We’re excited to work with YBVR to bring this vision to life for our race fans.”

“At YBVR we are looking at new innovative ways to consume sporting events. This exciting partnership with NASCAR will bring fans next generation mixed reality content,” said YBVR CTO and Co-Founder Sebastian Amengual. “Join us in XTADIUM from home with your Meta Quest VR Headsets, to enjoy the ultimate sports watching experience. Also invite your friends to a Watch Party to enjoy the fun with them”.

All NASCAR content will be free. To access, simply download XTADIUM on a Meta Quest Headset.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About YBVR

Yerba Buena VR (YBVR) is the world leader in sports in VR, a Silicon Valley-based technology company whose main purpose is to bring emotions closer to sports fans by providing a unique experience that transports them to their favorite sporting events without leaving their homes. YBVR is a one-stop-shop that has been six years in the market for building the next generation of live immersive video experiences in VR/360, unleashing the potential of immersive broadcasting by providing unparallel immersive experiences to sports fans connected from anywhere with any device: mobile, web, TV, and, of course, XR devices.