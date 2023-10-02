NHRA AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY: Team Chevy Race Recap

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2023 NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT

OCTOBER 1, 2023

GREG ANDERSON CAPTURES HIS 103RD VICTORY AND CHEVROLET’S 379TH IN PRO STOCK AT 2023 NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS

Greg Anderson captured Chevrolet’s 379th Pro Stock win since 1970 and the 260th in the Camaro during Sunday’s NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

Earning his 103rd career victory, Anderson also captured his second win of the year just one week after winning at zMAX Dragway in back-to-back fashion after qualifying No. 4.

Chevrolet also captured victory in Super Stock, with an all-Camaro final round and Jay Storey taking the Midwest Nationals category win over Brenda Grubbs.

Funny Car drivers Robert Hight and John Force of John Force Racing were both defeated by their respective opponents in Round 2.

John Force Racing Top Fuel drivers Brittany Force and Austin Prock faced an early exit after being eliminated in Round 1.

Erica Enders set both low E.T. and top speed as of Saturday night’s conclusion of qualifying with her pass of 6.549 ET at 210.05 MPH to earn her fifth No. 1 Qualifier of the season.

MADISON, Illinois (October 1, 2023) – Capturing Chevrolet’s 379th Pro Stock win since 1970 and the 260th in the Camaro, Greg Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS, took the 2023 NHRA Midwest Nationals win over Aaron Stanfield, driver of the Janac Brother Chevrolet Camaro SS, Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

With his run of 6.552 ET at 209.92 MPH, Anderson secured his 103rd career victory and second of the season over Stanfield’s 6.567 ET attempt at 209.14 MPH. Anderson’s win Sunday also came one week after winning at zMAX Dragway near Charlotte, N.C., going back-to-back at the right time as three races remain in NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship after qualifying No. 4 this weekend.

After facing some drama before the run, Anderson admitted making a mistake on the burnout and said, “I screwed it up. I muffed the burnout, and I thought ‘You know what? Forget it. Just forget it. This car is good enough and it’s going to go across that starting line just fine.’ And it did. It was just fine. We got us another Wally. It’s been a helluva two weeks. Thank you to everybody, to this great, great race team. I told you – we’re outracing everybody right now. We might not be out-running them, but we’re outracing them. To the Hendrick guys, Summit, Chevrolet, Race Star Wheels, everybody that helps us, thank you so much. We’re back in this fight and it’s going to be one hell of a run.”

For Anderson, this was his 175th-career final round and third of the year, in addition to second-in-a-row, after defeating Jerry Tucker in Round 1, Deric Kramer in Round 2, Erica Enders in the semifinals, and Stanfield in the finals. For Stanfield, he made his first final round appearance of the 2023 season this weekend in Pro Stock, the 14th of his career.

Heading into St. Louis as the NHRA Countdown to the Championship points leader in Funny Car, Robert Hight, driver of the AAA of Missouri Chevrolet Camaro SS, faced early elimination after a Round 2 matchup with Bob Tasca, III. Squaring off in Round 2 against Matt Hagan, John Force, the 16-time champion, team owner, and driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, also faced an early end to his Midwest Nationals race day during the round.

“The whole team did their job to get us through qualifying and that first round. This AAA of Missouri team is clicking. We put qualifying behind us and had a great start to race day. Being the eighth pair down the track, it was getting warmer, the track was getting worse. So, hats off to Jimmy (Prock) and Thomas Prock and Nate Hildahl and the whole team for getting low ET of the first round. We’ve got some work to do heading into the last three races of the season but we’re still in it. We’re right there.”

Unfortunately for John Force Racing Top Fuel teammates Brittany Force (driver of the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet dragster) and Austin Prock, (driver of the Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster) they both ended their race days early by facing elimination in Round 1 by their respective opponents.

“This Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team is leaving St. Louis seven in points after a very challenging weekend,” said B. Force. “It took us three qualifying runs to barely get back in the show in the No. 11 spot and then facing Tony Schumacher in the first round we were on a killer run but the pan pressure shut us off. We were just coasting at the end and he was able to drive around us. Overall looking at the weekend, we know where the errors were. We know how to fix them. So, we’ll take a little bit of a break and reevaluate everything and go into his next one full force.”

“I think we all expected a better race day. It’s disappointing to end three in a row like this but we need to go back and reset,” said Prock. “Still three races left in the season and this Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist team can do a lot with that. We’ll be ready for Texas and the Stampede of Speed.”

In FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown, while pulling double-duty, Stanfield raced to the semifinals versus Mark Pawuk, but despite his best effort, fell to Pawuk on his run of 7.688 ET at 178.61 MPH to Mark’s 7.665 ET at 180.38 MPH. In the Factory Stock Showdown final, it was Stephen Bell, in his Chevrolet COPO Camaro, facing off against Pawuk, with Bell forcing to settle with the Midwest Nationals runner-up after running 7.651 ET at 179.47 MPH to Pawuk’s 7.638 ET at 180.89 MPH.

In Super Stock, it was a battle of Camaros by Tyler Wudarczyk and Jay Storey in the semifinals, with Storey heading to the final with his run of 9.164 ET at 150.10 MPH over Wudarczyk. Storey then lined up to face Brenda Grubbs in the final, also in a Camaro, with Storey taking the Midwest Nationals Super Stock win.

In Factory X, Greg Stanfield faced off in his COPO Camaro against Chris Holbrook in the first of two rounds. Despite the strong effort, Stanfield fell to Holbrook with his run of 7.094 ET at 194.55 MPH to Holbrook’s 7.077 ET at 195.28 MPH.

With three races remaining in the 2023 Countdown to the Championship, NHRA heads next to the Lone Star State for the Texas NHRA FallNationals at the Texas Motorplex October 13-15, 2023 in Ennis, Texas. In competition and representing Chevrolet, Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown take to the track that weekend to battle it out. Broadcast of Sunday’s eliminations air at 3 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

John Force, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing:

“We are okay, the old hot rod is going down there. My PEAK guys are doing a great job putting up with me. But you know what at the end of the day it’s the Countdown, you want to win. I want to thank the fans for being here. That’s what it’s all about; we’re here to entertain you. I also want to send prayers to Angie Smith, get well. I’ve been there, we love you, Angie.”

Jay Storey, driver of the Chevrolet Camaro Super Stock, Midwest Nationals winner, and first-time victor:

“It’s obviously surreal. I’ve missed this a couple of times by less than a thousandth at Denver twice. This was the elusive trophy that got into my hands. Phenomenal team. The team is phenomenal. I have a ten-year head start just by listening to them (the Pattersons) and surrounding myself with good people.”

Take us through your race day, what was the most challenging part?

“Waiting. Sitting around. Waiting for the race. By the time we got there, it was so hot. With everything being juggled, I just sat in the car and thought to myself, ‘It’s just another qualifier. Get in it, cut a light, and run a number.’ That’s what Alan Patterson says.”

GREG ANDERSON, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock – Midwest Nationals Winner’s Press Conference:

SECOND STRAIGHT WIN, 103RD IN YOUR CAREER, AND NOW SECOND IN POINTS. TWO RACES AGO, IN READING, YOU WERE EIGHTH IN POINTS. YOU’RE NOW IN THE MIX OF THIS CHAMPIONSHIP HUNT. HOW EXCITING IS THIS?

“It’s been fantastic. And yes, I’m back in the game. I’ve legitimately got a shot at this championship with three races to go. I think, probably, the first four or five cars are all a toss-up. It’s probably down to about four, five, or six cars, and I’m one of them. So that’s all I could ask. I went to the first race at Reading and I lost first round, and I’ve said it a million times – you can’t win the Championship in the first race, but you can lose it. I was knocking on the door of knocking myself out of it. If I didn’t have a big recovery at the next race, which I thank the Lord I did, I was out of it. So I’m back in the fight. I’m back in the game. I’ve got a great, great hot rod but there are so many great cars in this class, and so many great drivers. It’s incredible. These next three races are going to be an absolute bare-knuckle brawl. I have no earthly idea who the favorite should be, or who is going to win this thing. It could be any one of at least a half a dozen cars. The class is great. The class is fantastic right now, and I feel great to still be a part of it at my young, tender age.”

YOU GO FROM A FIRST ROUND LOSS TO BACK-TO-BACK WINS. JUST HOW CLOSE IS THIS CLASS?

“It is, and I’ve said it a bunch of times, before from first round out, it’s like racing a final round. First round is like racing final round every week. We come out second round, third round, they’re all like a final round. It’s not like in the old days where you had a couple rounds to kind of get your bearings and you’d just not screw up, you’d advance. Right now, if you’re not on your A game and do a perfect job in round one, you go home. It’s just incredible. We saw it today. Matt Hartford went out first round, Dallas Glenn went our first round. It sucks, but it’s not like huge upsets. It can happen and will happen. There’s no telling what’s going to go on from here on out. It’s three more races, that’s 12 rounds, 12 more final rounds we’ve got to find a way to advance in. It’s a challenge but I feel fantastic about what’s happened these past two weeks. With the job my guys have done on this race car, and with the job I’ve been able to do behind the wheel, it feels great. I had a weak season up to this, and I felt maybe it’s time to step out and put someone else in the car, but now after these past two races, I can still win. I’m not going to do it if I can’t win anymore, and I’ve won these last two weeks. I can’t quit yet.”

(INAUDIBLE)

“I pride myself on being consistent. Unfortunately for me, consistent is usually 30 or 40, and that usually doesn’t get the job done. Somehow at the right time, against Erica (Enders) in the semifinal, that’s huge. That’s everything, and she’s still leading the points even though she hasn’t won a race in the playoffs. That’s how tough she is and how tough she’s going to be. Can we find a way to hold her winless the rest of the season? That’s probably asking too much, but that’s what we’re going to have to find a way to do otherwise, she’s going to be a champion again. I got it at the right time, I don’t know how I did it. We didn’t do anything different. I guess the Gods just shined on me. I can’t think of anything I did different except I really, really, really gritted down and stared at that light and just wanted it really badly.”

ON HOLDING ERICA ENDERS WINLESS IN THE COUNTDOWN…

“She’s been lights out, the fastest car in the class since we started the playoffs. To hold her winless has been incredible, the job we’ve done. It’s all because of the job my team has done with this race car on Sundays. We haven’t been the fastest car these first three races, she has. We found a way to outrace them on Sunday. It has 100 percent been a team effort, and we’ve outraced them. It’s really that simple. Can we do it three more times? I don’t know, but we’re sure as hell going to try. But, we’re 3-and-0 so far. We’re in the hunt. I’m happier that I’ve got myself back in the game with two or three of my teammates, Dallas Glenn and Matt Hartford, are happier than hell I was able to find a way to get around her the last two weeks. Otherwise, their season would be gone too. It’s a new fight – start over. We start the Playoffs over with three races to go, and basically we’re all about the same. May the best person win.”

ON THE LEFT LANE AND LANE CHOICE…

“I was lucky enough to have lane choice and I stayed in the left lane. I don’t know how much of a difference there was in the right lane. I absolutely wanted to be in the left, and fortunately my car ran good enough today to where I could gain lane choice every single round, I think, and in the semifinal with Erica (Enders), one-thousandth I got lane choice by. Maybe that was the whole difference of the whole race. That’s how easily things can change. We picked the left side. I can’t honestly tell you if it was the best one, but it’s the one we wanted coming into Sunday. She didn’t make it down the track in the semifinal in the right lane, so maybe that was everything.”

ON RACING AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY…

“Absolutely fun place to race. The way this place is set up, this is how all racetracks should be designed, in my opinion. I love coming here because it’s a great facility. It’s a great surface. The grandstands are close to the racetrack. The parking lot is set up perfectly, everything about it is set up perfectly. So, I love coming here and I wish I had had more wins here. It’s a ‘feel good’ racetrack when you roll through the gates. I’ve always loved coming here, and it’s great to win here.”

KNOWING THE COMPETITION LEVEL OF THIS CLASS, AND THE LIGHTS YOU CUT TODAY, WILL YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN THAT GOING FORWARD?

“Yes, I am going to have to. How am I going to stay there? I don’t know how. I, honestly, all year long have been a 30 to 40 guy. I guess I just have to come to grips with that’s just what I am at this age. Today was a special day. I was a hundredth or two better, and it was able to conquer everybody I raced. Can I reach into that well a few more times? We’ll see. I don’t have an exact reason as to why I was better today. Don’t know what I did different last night, but we’re going to try and repeat whatever the hell I did because it was definitely my best day of driving I’ve had all year. That’s what it’s going to take all year, the rest of the Countdown. There are too many fast cars. It’s going to take perfect runs on Sunday, and great lights, otherwise you’re going home.”

Round 1 Recap:

Top Fuel:

No. 10 Austin Prock fell to No. 7 Clay Millican after Prock hazed the tires on the start to Millican’s 3.761 ET at 333.58 MPH.

No. 11 Brittany Force fell to No. 6 Tony Schumacher on her run of 3.803 ET at 292.71 MPH to Schumacher’s 3.730 ET at 332.84 MPH.

Funny Car:

No. 8 Robert Hight defeated No. 9 Cruz Pedregon with his run of 3.940 ET at 314.53 MPH to Pedregon’s 4.024 ET at 320.36 MPH.

No. 4 John Force defeated No. 13 Terry Haddock with his run of 3.969 ET at 311.85 MPH to Haddock facing issue early on the run.

Pro Stock:

No. 1 Erica Enders defeated No. 16 Eric Latino with her run of 6.514 ET at 210.90 MPH to Latino’s 6.562 ET at 206.83 MPH.

No. 9 Dallas Glenn fell to No. 8 Fernando Cuadra, Jr. after his effort of 6.585 ET at 207.15 MPH to Cuadra, Jr.’s 6.560 ET at 210.93 MPH.

No. 4 Greg Anderson defeated No. 13 Jerry Tucker with his run of 6.543 ET at 210.21 MPH to Tucker facing issues on his run.

No. 3 Kyle Koretsky fell to No. 12 Deric Kramer after his car failed to start on the line. Kramer ran a lap of 6.562 ET at 208.52 MPH.

No. 2 Matt Hartford fell to No. 15 Chris McGaha after McGaha ran a 6.576 ET at 209.33 MPH to Hartford’s 6.533 ET at 209.65 MPH.

No. 7 Aaron Stanfield defeated No. 10 Camrie Caruso with his run of 6.566 ET at 210.28 MPH to Caruso’s 6.587 ET at 207.43 MPH.

No. 3 Troy Coughlin, Jr. fell to No. 14 Mason McGaha after running 6.538 ET at 210.70 MPH to McGaha’s 6.567 ET at 208.49 MPH.

No. 6 Bo Butner, III defeated No. 11 Christian Cuadra after his run of 6.536 ET at 210.90 MPH to Cuadra facing issues on the run.

Round 2:

Funny Car:

Hight fell to Tasca, III on a holeshot after Hight gave it his best effort to run 3.977 ET at 317.49 MPH to Tasca’s 4.008 ET at 323.74 MPH.

Force fell to Hagan after deep-staging but smoking the tires mid-track on the run to Hagan’s 4.031 ET at 312.35 MPH.

Pro Stock:

Enders defeated Cuadra, Jr. on her run of 6.538 ET at 210.60 MPH to Cuadra, Jr.’s 6.579 ET at 208.42 MPH.

Anderson defeated Kramer with his pass of 6.537 ET at 209.75 MPH to Kramer’s 6.566 ET at 208.88 MPH.

Stanfield defeated C. McGaha with his run of 6.572 ET at 210.70 MPH to McGaha’s 6.587 ET at 208.75 MPH.

Butner, III defeated M. McGaha after McGaha red lights to Butner’s run of 6.563 ET at 209.98 MPH.

Semifinals:

Pro Stock:

Enders falls to Anderson after getting loose early on the run to Anderson’s 6.541 ET at 209.79 MPH.

Stanfield defeated Butner, III on his run of 6.587 ET at 209.65 MPH to Butner, III’s 6.577 ET at 209.65 MPH.

Finals:

Pro Stock:

Anderson defeated Stanfield with a run of 6.552 ET at 209.92 MPH to Stanfield’s 6.567 ET at 209.14 MPH.



