Spire Motorsports Welcomes Race Fans Ahead of Coca-Cola 600 Weekend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 12, 2026) – Spire Motorsports will hold its fifth-annual Spring Fan Day event Thursday, May 21, at the team’s Mooresville, N.C., headquarters leading up to NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The day’s events will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., beginning with driver autograph sessions. Beginning at 8 a.m, 200 wristbands for autographs will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Following the autograph session, the “Spire Showdown” will feature select drivers alongside four lucky fans who will compete in a multi-station challenge for the chance to win a variety of prizes.

Daniel Suárez, Michael McDowell, Carson Hocevar, Kyle Busch, and Connor Mosack will be available for autographs.

Spire Motorsports’ team store will open at 8 a.m., giving fans the chance to shop exclusive driver and team merchandise, including race-used body panels. In honor of Memorial Day Weekend, original military-themed Spire Motorsports’ “Respect Our Troops” apparel will also be available for purchase, including custom hoodies, tee shirts and hats. The team will donate 25 percent of the day’s proceeds to the USO.

Complimentary chips and salsa from Chili’s Grill & Bar will be available along with promotional giveaways from Freeway Insurance, Go Bowling, Workforce, Miner Docks, Doors and more, Hooey, IKEA, and NEFCO. Katz Coffee and Coca-Cola will both provide sampling opportunities.

The Greenville (S.C) Swamp Rabbits, a member of the Spire Hockey family, will also be on-site with official team merchandise. Festivities will also include an exciting lineup of attractions, including Kennametal’s experiential marketing display, show cars and trucks.

Attendees will have a chance to win four grandstand tickets to the Coca-Cola 600 with proceeds also benefiting the USO. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will also be on-site with special co-branded Spire Motorsports tee shirts.

The event will conclude with raffles featuring body panels, crew attire and much more. Spire Motorsports is located at 351 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville, NC 28115.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 1, 2026, when Carson Hocevar won the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.