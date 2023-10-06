Brynjolfsson to Take Break from Motorsports Following Petit Le Mans IMSA WeatherTech Finale

BATAVIA, Ohio. (October 6, 2023) – Following the conclusion of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale at Petit Le Mans, sports car racing champion Alan Brynjolfsson will take a temporary leave from the sport after seven years of professional competition.

“I have raced in IMSA for seven years,” said Brynjolfsson. “I love racing. I love the challenge, pushing myself beyond my comfort zone, as anything worthwhile in life is hard. Racing forces me to better myself through discipline, exercise, focus, and being goal-oriented. I enjoy the team, the comradery, and the racing family. I am proud to have raced the majority of those seasons with Trent Hindman as my co-driver and slowly improved each year culminating with the GS championship last year.”

Brynjolfsson and the VOLT Racing program first partnered with Wright Motorsports for the 2022 Michelin Pilot Challenge championship, with Hindman joining as the pro-ranked co-driver. They clinched the driver and team championships in the final race of the year at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, with five podium finishes and one win in ten races. Following their success, the VOLT Racing program stepped up to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD class, one of the most competitive production-based classes in the world. Though the teams and drivers executed a near-flawless season, the program’s on-track perfection struggled against series-mandated Balance of Performance regulations, resulting in one podium in 2023 at Lime Rock Park. The hard-fought season showed the character and grit of the team, never giving up on producing the best results possible no matter the odds.

No longer bound by racing schedules, training regimens, and months filled with consistent travel, Brynjolfsson, who just celebrated his 29th wedding anniversary with his wife Trish, will use his time off to take more enjoyment from his life outside of motorsports.

“I am ready to take a break from racing to resume some of my off-track pursuits for a year,” continued Brynjolfsson. “Hopefully I will miss it and come back for another championship run. Until then I want to thank Wright Motorsports, Trent, Porsche, IMSA, and everyone in the paddock for seven years of awesomeness. Most importantly, today on my 29th wedding anniversary, I want to thank my wife Trish for being by my side at every race, every practice session, every test day, and supporting me 100 percent on and off the track.”

This move opens up multiple-time champion Trent Hindman to other opportunities for the future.

“Wright Motorsports would like to express its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the incredible journey we’ve shared with Alan and Trish Brynjolfsson and VOLT Racing,” said Wright Motorsports Team Owner John Wright. “Alan’s time with Wright Motorsports has been marked by numerous achievements and memorable moments. His dedication, passion, and commitment to the sport have made him a cherished member of our racing family. Alan’s journey with us reached new heights when he, Trent, and the team clinched the GS Championship last year, a monumental achievement that we are incredibly proud of.”

Watch Brynjolfsson, Hindman, Max Root, VOLT Racing, and Wright Motorsports in their final GTD event together, on Saturday, October 14 at 11:30 AM ET streaming live on Peacock.

