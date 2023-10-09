Cadillac builds on strong foundation for 2024

Cadillac V-Series.R to carry over with two GTP cars in IMSA, one Hypercar in WEC

DETROIT (Oct. 9, 2023) — Cadillac Racing will roar into the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship seasons with the same car count as 2023.

The No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R and No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R will be on the grid for the nine-race IMSA Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) campaign that begins in January with the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The sister No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R will contest the eight-race FIA WEC season that begins in March in Qatar as Cadillac Racing’s sole Hypercar entry. Additional Cadillac Racing entries for the 92nd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June will be announced by the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

“We’re very excited to dive into the second year of our Cadillac V-Series.R program. We are very proud of what we accomplished in the first year and we’ve learned so much racing in two series. We have a great foundation to build on,” said Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM sports car racing program manager.

“Having 2024 as a carry-over year will allow us the opportunity to focus entirely on the car and understanding it better instead of having to balance car learning with new team and new series learning as we did in 2023.”

Cadillac sits atop the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Manufacturer standings and is a close second in the IMSA GTP Manufacturer Championship entering the Petit Le Mans season finale Oct. 14 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Cadillac entries have recorded two victories, five other podiums and two pole starts through eight races.

The GM luxury brand has compiled 29 wins since 2017 in IMSA and WEC prototype competition and 68 overall in North American sports car racing.

The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-Series.R, with co-drivers Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken and Alexander Sims, leads both the IMSA GTP Driver/Team Championship and IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup GTP Driver/Team standings.

Cadillac is fourth in the WEC Manufacturers’ Championship following the Six Hours of Fuji on Sept. 10 in its maiden trip through the WEC calendar. The season concludes Nov. 4 with the Eight Hours of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Cadillac Racing made a resounding return to Le Mans after a 21-year absence with the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R earning a podium finish and the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R placing fourth in the centenary race.

The Cadillac V-Series.R is Cadillac’s third-generation prototype racecar and represents the fifth generation of the brand’s storied V-Series production vehicle lineup that includes the Cadillac Escalade-V and track-capable CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing.

Cadillac Racing highlights

Cadillac total wins in all classes/series since 2000: 68

Cadillac total podiums in all classes/series since 2000: 221

IMSA GTP (5)

IMSA DPi (84)

FIA WEC (1)

World Challenge (126)

American Le Mans Series (5)

Cadillac Manufacturer Championships in all series: 8

IMSA DPi (2021, 2018, 2017)

Pirelli World Challenge GT (2014, 2013, 2012)

SPEED World Challenge GT (2007, 2005)

IMSA DPi Driver Championships: 2021, 2018, 2017

IMSA DPi Team Championships: 2021, 2018, 2017

IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Manufacturer Champion: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017

IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Driver Championships: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017

IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Team Championships: 2018, 2017

Pirelli World Challenge GT Driver Championships: 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012

SPEED World Challenge GT Driver Championship: 2005