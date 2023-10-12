Marco Andretti to Pilot Spire Motorsports Chevy Silverado at Homestead, Phoenix

Kin Insurance, Parity Week by Gainbridge® to Round out 2023 Campaign

CONCORD, N.C. (October 12, 2023) – Marco Andretti will return to the seat of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for the final two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) races of the 2023 season.

Group 1001 is an investor in Kin Insurance, which will be featured as the team’s primary sponsor for next weekend’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Meanwhile, Parity Week by Gainbridge® will then assume the primary position aboard Andretti’s Chevy Silverado for the November 3 NCTS season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Andretti made his first career NCTS start for Spire Motorsports earlier this season at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course where he started seventh and came home with a respectable 19th-place finish. The Nazareth, Penn., native is the 2022 Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series Champion.

“I had a lot of fun driving for Spire Motorsports at Mid-Ohio,” said Andretti. “The end result wasn’t reflective of the pace we had out of the gate, but I learned a lot about how these trucks handle and what to expect. I want to expand my limited stock car experience and get some laps in on the bigger ovals. Homestead and Phoenix are going to be very different from the ovals I raced with the SRX Series and, obviously, much different from Mid-Ohio, which is what I want.

“I’ve driven both of these race tracks in IndyCar, but with much higher g-forces and a lot more throttle. We’ll only have 20 minutes of practice and then we go right into qualifying. I’ll be thrown back into the deep end again, but that’s the best way to learn. I spent some time on the race simulator and that was promising, so we’ll see how that translates to the track. I love working with Bono (Manion) and everyone at Spire. I also really appreciate Group 1001 and Kin Insurance for their support. If I have it my way, we’ll just be getting started.”

Andretti, 36, has made 251 career IndyCar starts, having earned six pole positions, a pair of wins and 20 podium finishes. He’s made five IndyCar starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and calls a runner-up effort in 2008 his venue best. His best finish in three races at Phoenix Raceway came in April 2018 when he finished 12th.

Kin Insurance is reimagining a 100-plus-year-old industry and modernizing it with technology and an aptitude to serve markets where insurance is harder to get due to extreme weather. Kin Insurance is growing rapidly in Florida and other coastal states, where it insures $45 billion in assets, attracting homeowners who aren’t being well served by other carriers.

“Group 1001 is proud to share the spotlight with Kin Insurance on Marco Andretti’s truck at Homestead,” said Micky Hervitz, head of G1001 Innovations, a Group 1001 company. “We are excited to work with an innovator like Kin Insurance that is growing exceptionally fast in Florida. They have doubled down in their commitment to insuring homeowners in Florida and that makes them a perfect fit for Homestead.”

Parity Week by Gainbridge® is a celebration of three pioneers in women’s sports centered around three flagship events the week of November 6-12, hosted by Billie Jean King, Annika Sorenstam and Lyn. St. James, respectively.

The namesake for “Parity Week” is Gainbridge’s sister company Parity, a brand sponsorship platform committed to closing the gender income and opportunity gap in professional sports.

The Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals, known as the “World Cup of Women’s Tennis,” will take place in Seville, Spain, November 7-12. The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican will feature the best of the LPGA Tour at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., November 9-12. The Women in Motorsports North America “Women with Drive III – Driven by Mobil 1” summit will be co-chaired by St. James at Phoenix Raceway November 7-8.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to have Marco Andretti back in our No. 7 Chevy Silverado for the final two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races of 2023,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “He qualified and ran really well at Mid-Ohio and if a couple things fall our way, he has a much better finish. Marco has plenty of experience at both tracks in an Indy car and there’s going to be a learning curve for him in the truck, but we expect him to do well and have some fun. We all know what’s at stake when the name Andretti is above the door. At the same time, we’re proud to welcome Kin Insurance for Homestead and to highlight an initiative as important as Parity Week by Gainbridge® at the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.”

The Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 from Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, October 21 beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time. The 22nd of 23 races on the 2023 NCTS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



About Kin Insurance …

Kin is the only pure-play, direct-to-consumer digital insurer focused on the growing homeowners insurance market. Kin makes homeowners insurance more convenient and affordable by eliminating the need for external agents. Kin’s technology platform delivers a seamless user experience, customized options for coverage, and fast, high-quality claims service. Behind the scenes, Kin utilizes thousands of data points about each property to provide accurate pricing and produce better underwriting results. Kin is a fully licensed carrier that offers coverage through reciprocal exchanges which are owned by its customers. To learn more, visit www.kin.com.

About Gainbridge®…

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Indian. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Group 1001 …

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC (“Group 1001”) is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of June 30, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of approximately $60.9 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, and Clear Spring Life.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a full-time, two-car NASCAR Cup Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2023, Spire Motorsports will field the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for driver Corey LaJoie and No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Ty Dillon. The team also fields NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series teams in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 20, 2023 when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.