Unlock Prime Inventory: EpiCar’s Dealer Registration Now Available

North Miami Beach, Florida, October 6, 2023 — EpiCar is thrilled to launch a new platform that resolves dealers’ inventory shortage dilemma. If you’re in the automotive business, this is your opportunity to become part of a revolutionary platform that’s changing the way dealerships source and acquire vehicles.

Solving Dealership Challenges

EpiCar’s journey began with comprehensive dealer surveys and in-depth interviews to identify the most pressing issues in the industry. The overwhelming consensus was that “sourcing profitable inventory” posed a significant challenge:



EpiCar addresses this by connecting dealers directly with vehicles sourced from private owners, ready for immediate bidding and acquisition. The predictive analytics empower dealers to evaluate vehicles for profitability, sale duration, and inventory gaps.

With EpiCar, dealers can:

Discover top-tier vehicles, sourced directly from private owners, ready for immediate online bidding and acquisition.

Utilize advanced predictive analytics and AI-evaluated vehicle condition reports for precise evaluations on profitability, sale duration, and inventory gaps, aiding informed decision-making.

Engage in transparent transactions by connecting directly with private sellers, ensuring the best value without third-party markups.

Seamlessly bid and secure purchases from any device, offering a modern alternative to traditional auction processes.

Unlock Exclusive Dealer Plans for Your Success

EpiCar offers tailored plans designed to match your unique interests. Get priority notifications on listings that align with your criteria, ensuring you stay ahead of the competition.

The Exclusive Dealer Plans provide customization options to meet your specific needs. Whether you’re focused on luxury sedans in New York or rugged trucks in Texas, the platform adapts to your preferences. With priority notifications, you gain a competitive edge by being the first to bid on prime listings.

Special Offer for Dealers

Register for FREE today and claim a 25-mile radius around your dealership. This exclusive zone ensures you receive priority on all offers within it. By acting now, you secure a 6-month competitive edge, as the first to receive and respond to offers for cars within your secured zone.

Join EpiCar today and experience a new era of efficiency, profitability, and convenience in the automotive industry. Together, we’re driving success.

For more information, please visit EpiCar.