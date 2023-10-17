PSSA Announces 2024 Schedule

Series Will Feature a National, East, West and Constructor’s Championship, Five Venues Added

CHARLOTTE (October 17, 2023) – Prototype Sprint Series Association presented by Hankook (PSSA) has announced its 2024 schedule. Marking its sophomore season, the series will once again provide the owners of prototype race cars with the opportunity to compete in a sprint race format across the country. Increasing from 8 to 12 events, the 2024 season will mark the debut of the PSSA East and PSSA West championship titles, and will crown a National champion.

“We’re excited to announce the 2024 schedule for the Prototype Sprint Series Association presented by Hankook,” said Rob Elson, Technical Director of PSSA. “We’ve had a successful inaugural season, and with continued support from great partners like Hankook, Radical, Revolution and Ligier, we expect to see even more growth in 2024. We continue to add eligible chassis, opening up the series to even more potential, and now we’re adding five new venues, with Thunderhill, Eagles Canyon, Lime Rock, Portland and Watkins Glen all included on next year’s schedule. We’re just getting started with PSSA, and we can’t wait to see how its potential unfolds.”

With events planned coast to coast, racers will be able to contend for the PSSA East or PSSA West championship, or take on everyone to compete for the National title. Nearly 20 chassis will be eligible for competition, and drivers must hold either an SVRA Competition License or SVRA Super License (or equivalent), depending on which class they compete in. Weekends feature five on-track sessions, including two feature races, and Hankook racing tires are required for all on-track activity.

The 2024 PSSA East season will kick off with a new event at Eagles Canyon Raceway before returning to the site of the inaugural PSSA race—Road Atlanta. From there, PSSA East and PSSA West competitors will take on Road America for the first of two combination events planned for 2024, followed by the East contenders ushering in PSSA’s debut at Lime Rock Park. Racers will then visit two of the most historic tracks in America, with events at Watkins Glen International and VIRginia International Raceway, before crowning the champion in a second East/West combination event at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

The 2024 PSSA West season also opens with a new event—this one at Thunderhill Raceway Park—before returning to both Sonoma Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The East/West combination event at Road America will be next on the calendar, followed by PSSA’s debut at Portland International Raceway. The series will return to Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch before crowning the champion at COTA in the final East/West combination event of the year.

At the conclusion of the season, both the PSSA East and PSSA West Champions will be awarded a $10,000 prize in addition to several product awards. Meanwhile, the overall National Champion will be awarded a limited-edition Bell Racing gold helmet.

PSSA will also add a Constructor’s Championship in 2024 to recognize the manufacturer that accumulates the most points throughout the season.

2024 PSSA East Championship Schedule:

March 7-10, 2024: Eagles Canyon Raceway (Decatur, Texas)

March 21-24, 2024: Road Atlanta (Braselton, Ga.)

June 28-30, 2024: Road America (Plymouth, Wis.)

July 19-20, 2024: Lime Rock Park (Lakeville, Conn.)

Aug. 21-25, 2024: Watkins Glen International (Watkins Glen, N.Y.)

Oct. 3-6, 2024: VIRginia International Raceway (Alton, Va.)

Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2024: Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas)

2024 PSSA West Championship Schedule:

March 1-3, 2024: Thunderhill Raceway Park (Willows, Calif.)

April 18-21, 2024: Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, Calif.)

May 2-5, 2024: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Salinas, Calif.)

June 28-30, 2024: Road America (Plymouth, Wis.)

July 26-28, 2024: Portland International Raceway (Portland, Ore.)

Oct. 18-20, 2024: Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch (Pahrump, Nev.)

Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2024: Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas)

Throughout its inaugural season in 2023, PSSA has attracted competitors from four different countries and 13 states across the USA. With nearly 30 entrants having already raced this season, two events still remain on the 2023 calendar. PSSA will first visit Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch, October 20-22, before heading to Circuit of The Americas for the season finale, November 2-5. Drivers are invited to enter upcoming events at PrototypeSprint.com.

About Prototype Sprint Series Association presented by Hankook: Sanctioned by Parella Motorsports Holdings, the Prototype Sprint Series Association presented by Hankook (PSSA) is designed to host owners of Radical, Ligier, Revolution and Wolf Prototype race cars in a sprint race format at some of the most iconic road courses in America. PSSA offers the opportunity to race for just one weekend or compete for the national championship. Points will be awarded for each race with a national champion crowned at the conclusion of the season. The champion will receive a $10,000 prize, along with several product awards.