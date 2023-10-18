Weekend schedule for Homestead

NASCAR travels to Homestead-Miami Speedway this week as the Playoffs continue. It will be the second race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. With the win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, Kyle Larson claimed his spot in the Championship 4 round and will compete for the 2023 championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 5, leaving three spots up for grabs.

Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst is also locked into the Championship 4 after winning last week at Las Vegas.

It will be the final race in the Round of 8 for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with winners Corey Heim (Bristol) and Brett Moffitt (Talladega) already locked into the Playoffs.

All times are Eastern.

NASCAR PressPass will be available throughout the weekend.

Friday, October 20

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (All Entries) No TV

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Single Vehicle/1Lap/All Entries) No TV

6:05 p.n.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) USA/NBC Sports App

6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries – USA/NBC Sports App

Saturday, October 21

9:05 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B) NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM

9:50 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)

Group A & B – Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds

NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM

Noon: Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200

Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $689,963

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300

Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles

USA/MRN/ SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $1,433,590

Sunday, October 22

2:30 p.m. Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1Race

Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

Purse: $7,634,143