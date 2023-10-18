Search
Weekend schedule for Homestead

By Angela Campbell
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR travels to Homestead-Miami Speedway this week as the Playoffs continue. It will be the second race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. With the win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, Kyle Larson claimed his spot in the Championship 4 round and will compete for the 2023 championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 5, leaving three spots up for grabs.

Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst is also locked into the Championship 4 after winning last week at Las Vegas.
It will be the final race in the Round of 8 for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with winners Corey Heim (Bristol) and Brett Moffitt (Talladega) already locked into the Playoffs.

All times are Eastern.

NASCAR PressPass will be available throughout the weekend.

Friday, October 20

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (All Entries) No TV
4:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Single Vehicle/1Lap/All Entries) No TV

6:05 p.n.: Xfinity Series Practice (All Entries) USA/NBC Sports App
6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap/All Entries – USA/NBC Sports App

Saturday, October 21

9:05 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Group A & B) NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM
9:50 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound)
Group A & B – Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds
NBC Sports App/MRN/SiriusXM

Noon: Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200
Stages 30/60/134 Laps = 201 Miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $689,963

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300
Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles
USA/MRN/ SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $1,433,590

Sunday, October 22

2:30 p.m. Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1Race
Stages 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles
NBC/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
Purse: $7,634,143

