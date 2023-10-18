Eckes returns to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for 2024 Truck Series season

Christian Eckes will retain full-time driving responsibilities of the No. 19 Chevrolet Silverado RST for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the 2024 season.

The news comes as the 22-year-old Eckes from Greenville, New York, is currently embarking in his third full-time campaign in the Truck circuit and first with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. Embarking on a career year, he has notched a career-high three victories, three poles, nine top-five results, 12 top-10 results, 315 laps led and an average-finishing result of 11.2 through 21-scheduled starts. He is also one of eight competitors currently contending for one of four Championship 4 round spots in this year’s Truck Series Playoffs as he is nine points above the top-four cutline approaching this weekend’s Round of 8 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In addition to Eckes, Charles Denike, who joined McAnally-Hilgemann Racing midway into the 2022 season, will remain as the crew chief of the No. 19 entry that will continue to be sponsored by NAPA Auto Care.

“I’m very excited to return to the No. 19 Silverado next season with Charles [Denike] and our entire NAPA Auto Care team,” Eckes said. “Our current main priority is trying to cap 2023 off with a championship, but having the opportunity to build upon our successes and continue growing MHR is something I’m really looking forward to in 2024. It’s been a pleasure to work with the NAPA store owners, NAPA shop owners, suppliers, and everyone in the NAPA Network. I’m thrilled to continue that relationship, and ready for another great year with all our amazing partners.”

Eckes, the 2019 ARCA Menards Series champion and winners of the 2016 Snowball Derby and Myrtle Beach 400 events, made his inaugural presence in the Truck Series at Iowa Speedway in June 2018, where he piloted the No. 46 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra to an impressive eighth-place finish in his debut. He proceeded to make three additional Truck starts for KBM throughout the 2018 season, where he earned two additional top-10 results, before making eight starts in the No. 51 KBM entry in 2019. After notching three poles, three top-five results, four top-10 results and playing a key hand in delivering the owner’s championship for KBM in 2019, Eckes graduated to a full-time Truck role in KBM’s No. 18 entry for the 2020 season.

Despite making the 2020 Truck Playoffs and finishing in eighth place in the final standings in a season where he accumulated seven top-five results, 11 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 12.3, Eckes was released by KBM at season’s end. He ended up joining ThorSport Racing on a part-time basis in 2021, where he recorded two top-10 results in his first eight starts. Then at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September 2021, Eckes led the final four laps en route to his first Truck Series career victory as part of a historic 1-2-3-4 finish for ThorSport Racing. He remained with ThorSport as a full-time competitor in 2022, where he achieved eight top-five results, 15 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 10.9. He also made the 2022 Truck Playoffs before settling in eighth place in the final standings.

This season, Eckes, who transitioned from ThorSport to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, claimed his first Truck victory of 2023 and the second of his career at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March. He proceeded to win at Darlington Raceway in May before achieving his third and latest victory to date at Kansas Speedway in September. He is coming off a runner-up result at Bristol Motor Speedway and a 19th-place run at Talladega Superspeedway throughout the Playoffs Round of 8 as he aims to make the Championship 4 round and contend for his first Truck Series title.

Through 89 current starts in the Truck Series, Eckes has achieved four victories, six poles, 29 top-five results, 50 top-10 results, 735 laps led and an average-finishing result of 11.7.

“Christian coming in has been a major boost to elevate our race team to another level,” Bill McAnally, owner of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, added. “To have the success we’ve had this season is even sweeter when you can share it with long-time partners like NAPA and all the owners, customers, and suppliers nationwide. We’re excited and looking forward to keeping the No. 19 group together next season, but we want to finish the job this season in Phoenix for everyone in the NAPA Network.”

Eckes’ confirmation of returning to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing completes another missing piece to the team’s lineup for the 2024 season and it comes nearly a month after Daniel Dye announced his move to the team for the upcoming Truck season. It also comes two days after current competitor Jake Garcia took to social media to announce his plans of leaving the team at this season’s conclusion.

With his plans for the 2024 season set, Eckes’ next Truck Series scheduled start is set to occur this Saturday, October 21, at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Round of 8 finale. The event’s broadcast time is slated to occur at noon ET on FS1.