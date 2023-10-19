21 Team Hoping for Fun Weekend at Homestead

As Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team prepare for this weekend’s 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, there’s an air of optimism around the race shop.

Crew chief Jeremy Bullins said he believes the 1.5-mile Homestead track suits Burton’s driving style, and he believes the team’s comeback late in the most recent race, at Las Vegas, is a good sign heading into another intermediate-length track.

“It should be a fun weekend for us with our DEX Mustang,” Bullins said. “Harrison and I have talked about Homestead a lot. Harrison always runs well at Darlington, and Darlington and Homestead both are race tracks with a lot of lap-time falloff and places you wind up running the fence at some point.”

Then there’s the team’s recent performance, including the late-race surge during a long green-flag run to the checkered flag at Las Vegas, which led to a 20th-place finish after starting 33rd.

“I really think we are making some good gains, and if we had another run last week I think we had a top-15 car,” Bullins said. “Hopefully we can get some momentum going and come away with a good finish this weekend.”

Practice for the 4EVER 400, named in honor of retiring driver Kevin Harvick who drives the No. 4 Ford, is set for Saturday at 9:05 Eastern Time, and will be followed by qualifying at 9:50. Coverage can be found on the NBC Sports App.

Sunday’s 400-mile, 267-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m., with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.