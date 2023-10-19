Todd Gilliland and Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Are Back

Powerful BASH/MTN E-Bike Scheme Returns to 38 Ford Mustang

BOGO Customer Appreciation Offer

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 17, 2023) – Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes is back with sophomore driver Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team. The rapidly growing eBike company is once again featuring the BASH/MTN Mountain E-Bike on the hood and sides of the car as they wind down their first season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

With off-road tires, hydraulic disc brakes, and a suspension seatpost, the Serial 1 BASH/MTN E-Bike has a speed of up to 20 miles per hour and is perfect for NASCAR fans who need transportation in and around the racetrack or at home. For additional safety and security, Serial 1 also offers the Serial 1 app on Google Play or the App Store. The app includes turn-by-turn navigation, real-time data gathered by the eBike, and their digital ANTI THEFT security to pinpoint your E-Bikes location.

Fans are asked to learn more about the BASH/MTN and other eBikes offered by Serial1.com. To help, Serial 1 is continuing their NASCAR customer appreciation offer.

Beginning today and extending through the weekend and weekend, if you buy one BASH Mountain E-Bike you will get any other Serial 1 E-Bike for half price. Just go to www.serial1.com and enter code: NASCARBOGO.

“We’re thrilled to continue to connect with NASCAR fans with our customer appreciation offer,” said Dion Reif, Executive Vice President Life Electric Vehicles, Inc., Parent Company of Serial 1 Cycles. “Once you experience riding a Serial 1 Premium E-Bike you’ll know that it’s the perfect bike for getting around at the track, off the track and at home.”

Gilliland’s No. 38 Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Ford Mustang will hit the Homestead-Miami Speedway starting with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. ET. Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can learn more about Serial 1 online at www.serial1.com. Dealers interested in our nationwide network can apply at Serial1.com Dealer inquiries. They can also be kept up to date on Twitter at @Serial1Cycles, Instagram at @Serial1Cycles, and you can follow Serial 1 on Facebook.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About Serial 1

Serial 1 offers premium E-Bikes that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Serial 1 has been recently acquired by Life Electric Vehicles, Inc. (Life EV), and bringing E-Bike manufacturing to the USA in 2024

About Life EV

Life EV is a USA-based corporation, involved in the design, manufacturing and commercialization of electric vehicles, with a current emphasis on electric bicycles. Life EV manufactures its products utilizing free-trade zone processes in Broward County, Florida with a United States Certificate of Origin. Life EV through its affiliates, including Life Electric Vehicles Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:LFEV), was established to support and grow the E-Bike industry, bringing manufacturing jobs back to the USA.