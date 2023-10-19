A review of the “Stranger Things” supreme cars

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” series is all about 80s pop culture, horror, and suspense in Stephen King’s style, Cold War conspiracies, and Steven Spielberg-style cinematography. The entire series is glued together through carefully crafted locations and atmospheres, including vehicles that reflect the characters’ personalities. Unfortunately, the series fans cannot purchase specifically these models that participated in the filming. However, if you’re looking for a vehicle, check out this affordable used cars, which is equally cool. Next, I’ve collected vehicles that play an essential role in the series. In my opinion, without them, the immersion in a provincial American town of the 80s would be incomplete.

Ford Pinto

“Stranger Things” is about children, but adult characters also play a significant role. For example, I love Joyce Byers – the financially struggling single mom of Jonathan and Will. She drives an old Ford Pinto. This subcompact car was produced from 1971 to 1980. The Ford Pinto was famous for its ability to catch fire from a hard rear-end collision. Winona Ryder, who portrayed a hard-working mom with tremendous will and strength, drove a 1976 Ford Pinto (she deserved better, though).

Chevrolet Blazer

The Blazer belonged to Jim Hopper. It is a typical practical car that a police chief would drive around a small Midwestern town. The vehicle’s beige color matches the police uniform. Hopper’s character is like the Blazer model – sturdy, reliable, and comfortable, like old worn-out boots. I love that guy.

BMW 733i

In the first season, Steve Harrington was the stereotypical cocky and annoying athlete, so the perfect car for him was a BMW. The character later became a fan favorite, but the BMW was still heavily used in filming. The 733i was very popular in the 80s and was born in the decade of yuppies and upper-middle-class wealth. The 3 Series suited the yuppies, but BMW launched the 7 Series for those who valued size and comfort over sportiness.

Mercury Grand Marquis

The image of aspiring journalist Nancy Wheeler shows us a typical 1980s high school girl. By the 4th season’s end, she becomes a cool girl. Like Steve Harrington, she drives the popular family car. It’s a Mercury Grand Marquis, a station wagon with a wooden body and a third row. Nancy owns the first generation model, introduced in 1979 as Mercury’s premium topper. Unlike the BMW 7 Series, it was aimed at older buyers.

Ford LTD

Jonathan Byers drove it. Big old American sedans were classic cars for teenagers in the 1980s. In the show, this 1970 Ford LTD has already seen its best days: paint is faded, and the bodywork shows obvious signs of accidents and collisions. This car was about 10-12 years old at the time of the series of events.

Chevrolet Camaro

Billy Hargrove drove a 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 – a loud, arrogant, and brutal model that perfectly fits the angry bully archetype. Look at Billy’s Camaro; you’ll notice it’s clearly not a Z/28. The fenders are from the Z/28, but there’s no nameplate on them, and the hood and chrome trim came from a Camaro sports coupe. Attentive car fans have noticed that there were two Camaros in the show. For example, in one scene, the windows are lowered manually, and in another – electronically.

I am so excited about the “Stranger Things” continue. Judging by the season 4 finale, it seems unlikely that we should expect new car models on the show. But it doesn’t matter. I hope that the heroes, who are so loved by millions of viewers worldwide, will be able to overcome all the difficulties. I’m waiting for a happy ending.