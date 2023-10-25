JR Motorsports — NXS Martinsville II Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Martinsville Speedway

RACE: Dead On Tools 250 (250 laps / 131.5 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 3 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Championship 4 with last weekend’s win at HomesteadMiami Speedway. The young driver has won four times this season, including

two of the last three races. His average finish in those events is 2.3. Mayer has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the .526- mile short track of Martinsville, scoring two top-five and three top-10 efforts.

In 14 starts on tracks measuring 1 mile and under, Mayer has five top-fives and eight top-10 finishes, with his best of third coming at Richmond in the spring of 2022.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats & ATV’s Chevrolet

Josh Berry returns this weekend to the site of his first career NXS victory, which came in the spring of 2021. On that day, he led 95 laps after starting 29th.

In five starts on the .526-mile oval, Berry has the win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and has led 162 laps.

An acknowledged ace on short tracks, Berry has one win, three top-five and seven top-10 finishes in 14 starts and has led a total of 226 laps.

Bass Pro Shops, TRACKER Boats & ATVs returns to the No. 8 Chevrolet for this weekend’s event.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Delta Faucets Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has one win, three top fives and five top 10s in six starts at the .526-mile paperclip. Jones was in the race lead during a green-white-checkered finish at this race last season before being spun from behind, ultimately finishing in the 23rd position.

Additionally, Jones started 12th and won the spring race last season. At the spring race this season, Jones started 10th and finished fifth to earn his first top-five finish with JRM.

With only one finish outside the top 10 at Martinsville, Jones holds an impressive average finish of just 8.2, which ranks as his second-best average finish in the NXS. It’s also the track where he has led the most laps in the series.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier enters the third and final race in the Round of 8 in the NXS Playoffs just three points away from qualifying for the Championship 4.

In six previous NXS starts at Martinsville, Allgaier has scored three top fives and five top 10s, with a best finish of second coming in this event in 2020.

In this race last year, Allgaier, needing to race his way into the Championship 4, started sixth and came home with a fifth-place finish, securing his spot in the championship event at Phoenix the following week.

In his NXS short-track career, Allgaier has amassed five wins, 26 top fives and 44 top 10s in 72 starts.

Driver Quotes

“It feels really good to be able to head into Martinsville knowing we are already locked into the Championship 4, but that does not stop the hard work. I really enjoy Martinsville and short tracks in general, so I am excited to get back there. We are going to buckle down and take the momentum we gained from the Homestead win to hopefully put ourselves in contention for another solid finish this weekend.” – Sam Mayer

“We’ve been in this position before and I have all the confidence in the world in Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and everyone on this Hellmann’s Chevrolet. Martinsville has been a strong track for us since its return to the schedule and I know we will be just as quick again this weekend. We just need to be smart all day long and keep the fenders on our JR Motorsports Camaro. If we can do that, then I feel extremely confident that we will accomplish what we have set out to do.” – Justin Allgaier

“It’s always good to come back to Martinsville knowing I’ve won here before, and the fact that it was my first NXS victory is pretty cool. We’ve run well here, led a lot of laps, but we haven’t had the best luck there lately. The goal this weekend is to run at the front, have a good, solid day and be contending for the win at the end. That would be a great weekend for me and the No. 8 Bass Pro Shops team here.” – Josh Berry

“Martinsville is a track that I have been able to get around really well every time we have raced there. We won the spring race last season and almost had the win in the fall. Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and this entire Menards/Delta Faucets team have been building great cars, which is showing by our results as of late. We had a good run at Martinsville earlier this year, and hopefully we can do that again and finish the job this weekend.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates