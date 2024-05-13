2025 DAYTONA 500 Logo Unveiled

Logo pays tribute to iconic Harley J. Earl trophy presented to winner of The Great American Race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 15, 2024) – Daytona International Speedway today unveiled the 2025 DAYTONA 500 logo, paying tribute to the design roots of speed as it features the iconic Harley J. Earl Trophy front and center.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15, 1998: NASCAR’s 50th year got off to a bang with Dale Earnhardt winning the Daytona 500 after 20 tries. The win came 50 years to the day of the running of NASCAR’s first race. (Photo by ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

Variations of Harley J. Earl awards were presented to DAYTONA 500 champions for decades. But it wasn’t until 1998 that the modern Harley J. Earl Trophy featuring Earl’s Firebird I concept automobile, hand-sculpted by artist John Lajba, atop a black trioval base was presented in Victory Lane.

The late NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt was the first to take home the trophy that pays homage to Harley J. Earl, a renowned automotive designer and the second commissioner of NASCAR.

“The DAYTONA 500 is not only NASCAR’s biggest race of the year, but also one of the most famous motorsports races in the world,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “By featuring the symbol of becoming a DAYTONA 500 champion, the Harley J. Earl Trophy, in the logo for the 67th running of The Great American Race, we blend the greatness of the race with the history of the sport.”

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, is presented the Harley J. Earl trophy from Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron was the most recent Cup Series driver to take home the Harley J. Earl Trophy this past February, capturing his first – and Hendrick Motorsports’ ninth – DAYTONA 500

Fans are encouraged to sign up for exclusive pre-sale access to the 2025 DAYTONA 500 by logging onto DAYTONA500.com and completing the pre-sale registration form. To receive priority access to seats, camping, and other experiences, fans may place a $25 deposit to jump the line and receive an early purchase link.

NASCAR will be back at Daytona International Speedway one more time in 2024, for one of the final opportunities for Cup Series drivers to clinch a spot in the Playoffs during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend on Aug. 23-24.

Drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series will tackle the 2.5-mile trioval once again in the Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola on Friday, Aug. 23. Then, on Saturday Aug. 24, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to DAYTONA during the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Tickets may be purchased for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend at daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. Some of the exciting racing events include January’s Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and Roar Before The Rolex 24, February’s DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, March’s Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy, featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, the August Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend, and much more. The Speedway grounds are also used extensively for other events that include concerts (Welcome to Rockville, Heroes Honor Festival, etc.), sporting events (DAYTONA Soccer Fest, CLASH DAYTONA, etc.) civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.