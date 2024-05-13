Victory for Vixen Cycle and LTK Insulation Technologies at WWTR Trans Am

Madison, ILLINOIS – May 13, 2024 – The Trans Am Championship presented by Pirelli CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series rolled into World Wide Technology Raceway last weekend for Round 4 of the SpeedTour event circuit. The No. 97 Vixen Cycle LTK Mustang with driver Tom Sheehan and the Mike Cope team found success at the top of the Pro Am podium and a long overdue celebration.

Focus and positive attitudes paved the way into the weekend as the tides have turned and synergy is flowing. Balance and harmony delivered throughout various talented components make up a winning team. In a very competitive and high-pressure motorsport environment, this process is constantly evolving, learning and growing together.

Official Trans Am practice was Friday, May 10 where the Vixen LTK Mustang showed good speed in the running order. Qualifications for the race on Saturday, May 11 put Sheehan and his lively Vixen livery Mustang on the grid starting in the eighth row for the 100.mile feature race.

“At the start, I was able to make some spots early and we were really on it,” commented Tom Sheehan from victory lane. “The car fired off pretty good in the opening run. A little contact spun me. I got caught out just slightly and it was enough to send me around.”

“I really got back in it when the caution came out and got us back up to the field. The race came back to me and I seized the opportunity. We had a great car all day. It was a lot of fun.”

“The race pace was good, coming into the race with a good attitude made it all possible. The team stayed behind me and it all started making sense again. The car was great, and we’ve been having a great car week in and week out– bad luck and a bumpy start to the season has been hanging over me. It’s nice to have the monster off my back. This win is for the team, Jamie and Matt, the support from everyone at Mike Cope and bringing home this result for everybody, this is what it’s all about.”

“I’m looking forward to heading to Lime Rock. That is my home track, and it feels good to know that we will go there coming off an incredible win for me and the guys.”

Sheehan and the No. 97 Vixen Cycle LTK Mustang took a P11 finish overall at World Wide Technology Raceway in what proved to be a thrilling and exhilarating race with his first TA2 Pro Am victory.

The CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series next hits the track at Lime Rock Park for the Memorial Day Classic, May 24 – 27.

Follow Tom’s social media channels via his Facebook page, Damon Racing, Instagram account (@TomSheehanTA97), and X account (@TomTA2_97). For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies and the line of high-quality products go to: https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com.

About Vixen Cycle Co.

Founded by women with a passion for motorcycles, Vixen Cycle Co is a trailblazing brand that not only caters to female riders but also empowers and equips them with a unique blend of stylish clothing and motorcycle parts. Our clothing line is a testament to meticulous design, offering a wide range of trendy and functional apparel that allows women to embrace their love for motorcycles without compromising on style. From sleek and stylish designs to powerful and efficient motorcycle parts, Vixen Cycle Co is committed to enhancing both the look and performance of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

About LTK Insulation Technologies

Putting LTK insulation jackets and covers to work on your project saves real money and time for your firm.

No matter the application, take charge of protecting your hydronic and process controls and valves with a quality insulation cover. With LTK Insulation Technologies, you can be proactive and save money and headaches with high quality material. Insulating in-line controls in your process facility or central hydronic HVAC system from heat loss and condensation. Cover the range of your challenging conditions with an LTK Pro-Fit or LTK Fast Fit Insulation Jacket.

With LTK Insulation Technologies, your imagination is the only limit. Go LTK today!