Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 29 at 2:00 p.m. EDT on NBC

Kaulig Racing has made six NCS starts at Martinsville Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one win at the Bank of America ROVAL 400, five top five and 13 top-10 finishes.

After earning a race-high of 46 laps-led in the Bank of America ROVAL 400, the team has led a total of 88 laps in the 2023 season.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 24 NCS starts at Martinsville Speedway and has earned two top five, seven top-10 finished and has led 50 laps.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one win, four top five, seven top-10 finishes and has led 64 laps.

“Martinsville is completely different now with this car and how much we shift. Our short track program has been a bit of a struggle, but I felt like the first race there we at least made a lot of gains. I think we can go back there and have more speed than we have had in the past. I’ve always loved this race. It’s definitely different now but it’s just a fun racetrack to go to. Short tracks are our weak point, but we are getting better. I am really looking forward to getting to Martinsville and trying to build off of everything we have learned this year.” – AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made five NCS starts at Martinsville Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes, with a best qualifying effort of third.

Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.

After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

“Martinsville hasn’t been a good track for us in the past, but I’m hopeful that we have made good progress on our short-track program and can finish off the year strong.” – Justin Haley on Martinsville Speedway

Dead On Tools 250

Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA

Kaulig Racing has made 18 NXS starts at Martinsville Speedway and has earned three top fives, nine top-10 finishes and led 99 laps.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 21 top fives, 49 top-10 finishes and led 631 laps.

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Hemric has made five NXS starts at Martinsville Speedway and has earned two top five and four top-10 finishes. He has also led 46 laps at Martinsville Speedway.

Hemric has earned six top five and 17 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.

The No.10 car currently sits sixth in the Owner’s Championship.

“I have had Martinsville circled on the calendar since last spring. I really feel like we have taken a step in the right direction with our package for that particular racetrack. A racetrack that I would really call my weakest racetrack on the schedule for many years up until I finally had a good experience there and understood what I wanted to feel and need out of a race car. We still have a shot with the 10 car to get in the Owner’s Playoffs. Looking forward to going there and putting ourselves in contention. There is no better way to do that than to try to be the first guy to cross the line with the checkered flag. I really believe in this race team and what we can do at Martinsville.” – Daniel Hemric on Martinsville Speedway

Layne Riggs, No. 11 Infinity Communications Group Chevrolet Camaro

This weekend’s Dead on Tools 250 will mark Layne Rigg’s first NXS start at Martinsville Speedway.

In his previous two starts with Kaulig Racing, Riggs has earned one top-10 finish.

“It’s great to be back to a track that I am familiar with. With my short track experience and from what I’ve gained so far running the Xfinity car, I hope I can apply it all for Martinsville. Building off our solid finish in Vegas, I hope to bring the Infinity Communications Chevy home unscathed.” – Layne Riggs on Martinsville Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

Chandler Smith will make his second start at Martinsville Speedway in the NXS in the Dead On Tools 250 after finishing 10th in the spring race at the track earlier this year.

Smith currently sits 54 points below the cutline for the Championship 4. He has one win, eight top fives and 12 top-10 finishes in the NXS this season.

“I think we could’ve gotten a lot more speed out of the car the first time we raced at Martinsville this season. With now being in a must-win situation, we don’t have to focus on stage points anymore and can build out our strategy based on where we want to finish, which is freeing in a way. We’ve got things to prove, and I love short track racing.” – Chandler Smith on Martinsville Speedway





About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.