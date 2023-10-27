Search
EpicVIN Receives Prestigious Award for Best Vehicle History Reports Company 2023 – USA

By Official Release

North Miami Beach, Florida — EpicVIN, a leading player in the automotive industry, has been honored with a prestigious award at the Automotive Awards 2023 by The Business Concept website. The company received the award for “Best Vehicle History Reports Company 2023 – USA,” a recognition of their outstanding contribution to the automotive sector.

EpicVIN is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services for car buyers and auto dealers. Their offerings include an unlimited vehicle history subscription, which allows for generating vehicle history reports through VIN checks or license plate lookups.

For dealers, they offer the cutting-edge AI-powered AutoSelect Pro, a tool that identifies regional market trends, competitor data, and recommends vehicles with higher profitability and quicker turnaround times.

What sets EpicVIN apart is their commitment to providing a one-stop solution for dealers. They offer the free EpicVIN Cars portal, which enables dealers to generate leads and allows buyers to find their dream cars. This platform facilitates dealers in showcasing their inventory to a broad audience, strengthening their ability to connect with potential buyers and close more sales.

EpicVIN’s comprehensive services are designed to help buyers choose their dream car and help dealers optimize their operations, reduce risk, and drive growth in the competitive automotive industry.

To learn more about EpicVIN and sign up for the EpicVIN Dealer Program, please contact them at info@epicvin.com or call (954) 639-4497.

EpicVIN’s recent award win at the Automotive Awards 2023 reaffirms their commitment to excellence in the automotive industry and their dedication to serving dealers with innovative solutions.

