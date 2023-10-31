Carson Hocevar – Craftsman 150 Race Advance

Craftsman 150 | Phoenix Raceway (150 laps / 150 miles)

Friday, November 3 | Avondale, Ariz. | 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Carson Hocevar: Twitter: @CarsonHocevar | Instagram: @CarsonHocevar | Facebook: /carsonhocevarracing | Web: www.CarsonHocevar.com

Homestead-Miami Speedway Recap: Carson Hocevar earned a series-high fourth win at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Hocevar and his Niece Motorsports team put the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet on the outside pole to start the 134-lap race. Hocevar maintained position toward the front of the pack for the majority of the race, battling for position inside the top-10. A long green flag run in the final stage brought teams down pit road for fresh tires and fuel, to make it to the end of the race. Hocevar methodically worked his way through traffic, taking the lead for the first time of the day on Lap 124 on the way to the win.

Hocevar on Last Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I’m so proud of everyone on this Niece Motorsports team, said Hocevar. “Our Worldwide Express Chevrolet was so fast. I was bummed when we didn’t get the pole because I knew the speed that our truck had. I’m glad that we could show that today and put ourselves into the final round of the playoffs. We’re going to do everything we can to bring that championship home.”

The ‘Championship 4’: Friday night’s race at Phoenix Raceway marks the season finale for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Hocevar is one of four drivers who advanced to the final round of the Playoffs. The highest finishing driver, of the ‘Championship 4’, will be crowned the Truck Series Champion.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Phoenix Raceway: “This is what this whole Niece Motorsports organization has worked so hard for this season,” said Hocevar. “I’m confident in their hard work and preparation and I know I’ve been doing all I can to prepare for this race. We’ll have a strong Worldwide Express Chevrolet and we’re going to do all we can on Friday to bring that Championship home for Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports.”

By The Numbers: Hocevar has four previous NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, including two consecutive top-10 finishes in each of the past two seasons.

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About WWEX Group:

The WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 121,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. ﻿To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.