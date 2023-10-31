Bayley Currey – Craftsman 150 Race Advance

Craftsman 150 | Phoenix Raceway (150 laps / 150 miles)

Friday, November 3 | Avondale, Ariz. | 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Homestead-Miami Speedway Recap: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet lined up 17th for Saturday afternoon’s 134-Lap event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Currey wasted no time working his way through the pack, finishing just outside of the top-10 at the conclusion of Stage One. Currey and team ran a clean race, battling for position inside the top-five as the race drew to a close. The No. 41 would ultimately finish the day in fifth.

Currey on Last Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “We had a fast Unishippers Chevrolet,” said Currey. “It felt good to battle for position at the front of the pack. We had a strong truck, ran a smart race and got a great finish out of it. I’m excited to close out the season on a high note in Phoenix.”

Currey on Friday’s Race at Phoenix Raceway: “I’m excited to get to Phoenix and build on our strong run at Homestead,” said Currey. “I’m looking forward to getting our GlobalTranz Chevrolet out on the track. It’s been a great couple of weeks with our run at Homestead and announcing that I’ll be in the 41 truck for the full schedule next season, and I’m ready to get to work.”

By The Numbers: Currey will make his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night. His most recent Truck Series start at the one-mile track came in 2010, with a 10th-place finish. Currey also has two NASCAR Cup Series starts and nine NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix, with his best finish of seventh coming in the Xfinity Series in 2021.

Next Season: It was announced last week that Currey would pilot the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado fulltime in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024. Sponsorship details will be announced in early December.

Currey on Next Season: “I’m excited for the opportunity to race for Niece Motorsports full-time next season,” said Currey. “Al [Niece] and everyone at Niece Motorsports have always been good to me, so it means a lot to get to race for them next year. I’ve been working in the shop for the majority of this season, so I’ve seen firsthand the preparation that goes into bringing quality Chevrolets to the track every week. I’m looking forward to running up front and contending for wins.”

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About WWEX Group:

The WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 121,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S., with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. ﻿To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.