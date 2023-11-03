Search
NASCAR Cup Series

TEAM CHEVY BOWTIE BULLETS: 2023 NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

By Official Release

Chevrolet clinched three championship titles before entering NASCAR’s season finale race weekend at Phoenix Raceway – claiming its 42nd NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championship; its 25th Bill France Performance Cup in the NASCAR Xfinity Series; and its 11th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Manufacturer Championship.

  • This marks Chevrolet’s fifth time sweeping the manufacturer championship titles across all three NASCAR national series – also accomplishing the feat in 2012, 2005, 1998 and 1996.
  • Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to sweep the manufacturer championship titles across the NASCAR national ranks in the same season on multiple occasions.

NASCAR Cup Series

  • This marks the third consecutive year, and 42nd time overall, that Chevrolet has won the manufacturer championship title in NASCAR’s premier series.
  • Chevrolet won its first manufacturer championship in the NASCAR Cup Series in 1958, later recording a streak of 13 consecutive titles between 2003 – 2015.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

  • This marks Chevrolet’s series-leading 25th time receiving the Bill France Performance Cup.
  • Since the Camaro made its debut as Chevrolet’s flagship vehicle in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2013, the manufacturer has earned nine titles with 2023 marking its seventh consecutive title-winning season.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

  • Competing in the series since its inception in 1995, the Silverado claimed the manufacturer championship title in the series’ inaugural season, with Chevrolet going on to win four-straight.
  • This marks Chevrolet’s 11th time earning the manufacturer championship title in the series.

Chevrolet is the only manufacturer in NASCAR history to sweep both the manufacturer championships and the driver championships in all three NASCAR national series in the same season – accomplishing the feat in 1998 and 1996.

1996 Driver Champions:

NASCAR Cup Series – Terry Labonte (Hendrick Motorsports)
NASCAR Busch Grand National Series – Randy LaJoie (BACE Motorsports)
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Ron Hornaday, Jr. (DEI)

1998 Driver Champions:

NASCAR Cup Series – Jeff Gordon (Hendrick Motorsports)
NASCAR Busch Grand National Series – Dale Earnhardt, Jr. (DEI)
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Ron Hornaday, Jr. (DEI)

Chevrolet is heading into the 2023 NASCAR season finale race weekend at Phoenix Raceway with 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Championships and 14 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver Championships.

Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to have two drivers represented in the Championship Four across all three NASCAR national series:

NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson
No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

William Byron
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sam Mayer
No. 1 JR Motorsports Camaro SS

Justin Allgaier
No. 7 JR Motorsports Camaro SS

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Carson Hocevar
No. 42 Niece Motorsports Silverado RST

Grant Enfinge
No. 23 GMS Racing Silverado RST

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.  As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases for some links and banners that are being displayed on SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Stenhouse to make 400th Cup career start at Phoenix

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

bettingtop10.ca

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category