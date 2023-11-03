With Momentum Logan Bearden and Team Ready to Tackle All American 400

NASHVILLE, Tenn: Fresh off a solid top-10 showing in the 52nd annual Winchester 400 presented by Vore’s Welding & Steel, Logan Bearden and his team trek to the Music City eyeing to close out their 2023 Super Late Model season with another strong performance in Sunday’s Curb Records | Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment.

“I’m feeling good going into this weekend,” said Bearden. “It’s nice that we have a little momentum from Winchester, and hopefully, we can ramp up on that momentum with a top-five finish on Sunday afternoon.”

Known as one of the most historic short tracks in the Midwest, Bearden believes his Bearden Motorsports team can work diligently through practice and qualifying on his No. 66 Bearden Automotive | Parker Electric Ford Mustang and find a good baseline setup to enable them to capitalize on their speed when it counts most on November 5.

“The race track has quite a bit of character to it,” explained Bearden. “That can be a good thing for everyone. Rhythm is super important, and also, the track is super abrasive, so tire management will be one of the main keys to focus on for the race on Sunday afternoon.”

Much like the Winchester 400, Sunday’s All American 400 offers 300 laps of intense side-by-side short-track action. Bearden, a part-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series driver, plans to utilize the same race-day mentality to aid him in his season finale.

“Sunday’s race is 100 laps shorter than Winchester, so there’s a little bit of go-time pressure,” Bearden explained. “Still, a lot of our same objectives remain the same. Staying out of trouble is a top priority and keeping the fenders on the car and staying on the lead lap no matter what.

“If we can do that – much like we did at Winchester, it should put us in a good position to execute towards the end of the race.”

With a stacked field on deck for Sunday’s Curb Records | Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers All American 400 Presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment, Bearden is prepared for the lap times to be within thousands of a second. Still, once practice and qualifying are complete – the focus turns towards 1,200 turns in downtown Nashville.

“The field is super stacked with a lot of drivers from many different disciplines,” sounded Bearden. “That will make for a good show, but it also brings a sense of intensity and commitment to race the competition on how you want to be raced.

“I plan to race my competitors with respect, but if we are in contention to win the race – then I am going to do everything I can to put myself and my partners and team in Victory Lane. No matter what series I race, I continue to learn from the competition, but I also feel like I have worked incredibly hard to earn their respect and hope that it can be showcased on Sunday.

“I’d love to leave Nashville on Sunday with a top-five finish if we can’t win. That would be a great boost for our team and an exclamation point for our hard work all year long.”

With the checkered flag set to wave in 2023, Bearden is eagerly awaiting 2024, where he plans to have a healthier presence in NASCAR while also piling up more Super Late Model races.

“2023 was an up and down year for us,” offered Bearden. “We had speed in many of the races we ran; it just seemed like we were plagued with mechanical issues. Hopefully, Sunday will be a different outcome, and we can carry some momentum into the offseason.

“I am, however, looking forward to 2024 and what it has in store for us.”

In addition to Bearden Automotive and Parker Electric, All In Designs, Marc Metz Racing and AIRBOX Air Purifier will serve as associate marketing partners for Bearden’s final Super Late Model race of the season.

Sunday’s Curb Records | Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers All American 400 presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment is part of a full weekend of action featuring Super and Pro Late Model practice and 1/4-mile racing action on Friday night.

All American 400 qualifying and races for the Vore’s Compact Touring Series, CRA Street Stocks, and JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour on the 5/8-mile Saturday; and culminating with the season-ending ASA STARS National Tour All American 400 on Sunday afternoon.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday, November 5 for the season finale, the All American 400. Special discounted three-day tickets are available here.

The Curb Records | Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers All American 400 presented by US Tank and Cryogenic Equipment will broadcast live on Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET on RacingAmerica.TV, MidwestTour.TV and TrackTV.com, with a tape-delayed broadcast set for Monday, November 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MAVTV.

For more on Logan Bearden, please visit LoganBearden.com, like his Facebook page (Logan Bearden Racing) or follow him on Twitter | X @LoganBearden66.