Cadillac Racing WEC wrap-up: Solid first season

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R builds on successes, experiences for 2024 challenge

DETROIT (Nov. 6, 2023) — Cadillac Racing’s preparations for the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship began soon after the checkered flag Saturday in the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

The dedicated crew prepped the race-worn No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R for Sunday’s WEC Rookie Test at Bahrain International Circuit, where Cadillac Racing driver Alex Lynn set up the hybrid racecar for INDYCAR-bound Kyffin Simpson and Nico Varrone, who helped Corvette Racing win the GTE Am championship.

“I think Nico and I were able to notice some things that the drivers who drive this all the time just kind of get accustomed to. Hopefully, they can take that information and improve the car for next year,” Simpson said.

Seeking improvement on and off the racetrack is a constant goal, and Cadillac Racing’s Hypercar program is aiming to exceed expectations in its second WEC season that kicks off in March in Qatar.

“We learned a lot this year on many aspects of the car,” said Earl Bamber, who co-drove the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R with Richard Westbrook and Lynn. “From where we started has been a big achievement, but we know where we can improve. I think this one year of experience in the series will be a big help to us. We’ll know the tracks now, we know what our weaknesses are, we know what compounds suit us and all those kinds of things. We’ll work on that for next season and be even stronger and have better opportunities of achieving our ultimate goal.”

Highlighting Cadillac Racing’s inaugural WEC season was the third-place finish in the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans. The podium at the endurance classic was the first for Cadillac Racing, which returned to Circuit de la Sarthe after a 21-year absence.

﻿The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R, driven by Lynn, Bamber and Westbrook, started the season with top-five finishes at Sebring, Portimão and Spa-Francorchamps.

The Cadillac LMDh platform, featuring the purpose-built 5.5-liter DOHC V8 engine developed by GM’s Performance and Racing propulsion team paired with the LMDh spec hybrid system, made its initial on-track appearance only 16 months ago.

“2023 was a great season for us. We had ups and we had downs. But what was most important was we were able to learn so much throughout the season,” GM sports car racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser said. “Obviously, one of our huge moments was the third place at Le Mans and our success at that race. Even beyond that, every race we figured out how to be better.

“As we were putting this jigsaw puzzle together that is Cadillac Racing with our Hypercar, we’re getting stronger and stronger and getting ready for ’24. We will try to get in as much testing as possible that makes sense. We’ll look where we need to fill holes in personnel and figure out how to be better with our resources across the board.”

A December test in Spain is scheduled, which will be augmented by two test dates for Cadillac Racing’s two-car IMSA Grand Touring Prototype program.

“It was a solid first season for the Cadillac Racing WEC team,” team manager Stephen Mitas said. “Obviously, the competition is super tough and with a new team, new program the learning curve was high. The team has come together well. Operationally, we’re happy with how things are working, and we’re just have to work on ’24 to deliver on the promise that has been forming over the course of 2023. We have a test in December, so a lot of work to come and areas to improve on technically with the car and momentum we’re putting together with the team.”

Cadillac Racing by the numbers

Cadillac Racing is in first year of competition in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar. A look at the season for the hybrid racecar:

Cadillac Racing qualifying

Event Qualified Driver Best lap Total laps Behind pole Behind next place Sebring 5 of 11 Lynn 1:46.082; Lap 4 5 +1.015 +.208 Portugal 8 of 11 Westbrook 1:32.582; Lap 6 7 +2.411 +.022 Spa 4 of 13 Bamber 2:01.043; Lap 6 7 +.231 +.070 Le Mans 6 of 8 Bamber 3:25.170; Lap 8 8 +2.188 * +.237 Monza 5 of 13 Lynn 1:35.720; Lap 6 7 +.362 +.058 Fuji 5 of 12 Lynn 1:28.770; Lap 4 7 +.976 +.053 Bahrain 3 of 12 Lynn 1:47.265; Lap 4 5 +.701 +.212

* Hyperpole qualifying … qualified seventh in Qualifying Practice in 16-car field

Cadillac Racing results

Event Duration Qualified Result Gap to winner Best lap Fastest race lap Sebring 8 hours 5 4 2 laps 1:48.607 1:47.885 Portugal 6 hours 8 4 2 laps 1:33.077 1:32.135 Spa 6 hours 4 5 1 lap 2:04.906 2:02.327 Le Mans 24 hours 6 3 1 lap 3:27.967 3:27.218 Monza 6 hours 5 10 2 laps 1:37.251 1:36.696 Fuji 6 hours 5 10 10 laps 1:31.600 1:30.780 Bahrain 8 hours 3 11 3 laps 1:51.352 1:50.139

Field results

Event Duration Winner/Qual Second/Qual Third/Qual Cadillac finish/Qual Sebring 8 hours 7 Toyota/3 8 Toyota/2 50 Ferrari/1 4/5 Portugal 6 hours 8 Toyota/1 50 Ferrari/3 6 Porsche/5 4/8 Spa 6 hours 7 Toyota/1 8 Toyota/13 51 Ferrari/3 5/4 Le Mans 24 hours 51 Ferrari/2 8 Toyota/3 2 Cadillac/6 3/6 Monza 6 hours 7 Toyota/1 50 Ferrari/2 93 Peugeot/4 10/5 Fuji 6 hours 7 Toyota/1 8 Toyota/2 6 Porsche/3 10/5 Bahrain 8 hours 8 Toyota/1 7 Toyota/2 50 Ferrari/5 11/3

Cadillac finishes fourth in Manufacturers’ Championship