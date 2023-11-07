WTRAndretti Names IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Drivers for 2024 Season

Brendon Hartley and Colton Herta Join WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 GTP Teams for 2024

(BROWNSBURG, Indiana.) November 7, 2023 — Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) announced today that Brendon Hartley and Colton Herta will be the endurance co-drivers competing for the team in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) during the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Hartley will join Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 while Herta will co-pilot the No. 40 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 with Jordan Taylor and Louis Delétraz. WTRAndretti plans to announce additional drivers for the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the coming weeks.

First joining the WTRAndretti family for the 2022 MOTUL Petit Le Mans, Hartley continued his tenure with the team as the Rolex 24 At Daytona co-driver in the No. 10 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 earlier this year. Aside from his time with the WTRAndretti team, Hartley is a four-time FIA World Endurance Championship Drivers’ Champion winner (2023, 2022, 2017, 2015), three-time overall winner at Le Mans and former Formula One driver.

Although a driver in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Andretti Global, Herta is no stranger to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The California native has two class victories at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, most recently with an LMP2 overall win in 2022 and a GTLM (now GTD Pro) win in 2019. Complementing his accolades in sportscar racing, Herta is a seven-time INDYCAR race winner – including his first victory in 2019 at Circuit of The Americas which earned him the title of the youngest winner in INDYCAR.

The 2024 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season kicks off with the annual three days of Roar Before the 24 testing, January 19 – 21, 2024, followed by the endurance classic, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 25-28, 2024. NBC and Peacock, along with IMSA.TV, will provide flag-to-flag coverage of the race on its family of networks.

Wayne Taylor, Team Principal, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti:

“It’s exciting that we’ve managed to get the services of Brendon Hartley again and Colton Herta as our third drivers who will be doing the IMEC. Brendon’s driven for us before, and we’ve got to know him really well. Obviously, Colton is a part of the Andretti Global group and that opened the door for us with him. From what I’ve seen and understand, he’s won Daytona in an GT car and drove a LMDh car last year and did a really good job. I’m really excited about having Brendon and Colton on board.”

Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO, Andretti Global:

“The addition of Colton and Brendon as endurance drivers for next season will be a major boost to our already very talented IMSA driver lineup. They both have quite a bit of experience competing in endurance events and have built such strong on-track resumes across multiple series, so we’re excited to watch what they can do in 2024.”

David Salters, President and Technical Director, HPD:

“We’re delighted to have Brendon back in the WTRAndretti Acura. He was faultless last year (at the Rolex 24) and had a really excellent drive — g’day mate! Equally, we’re excited to see Colton get behind the wheel of the ARX-06. His skill and speed has been clear to all in the Andretti Honda IndyCars. Big thanks to WTRAndretti for pulling this together. Our HPD engineers can’t wait to get back on track and stretch the legs of our electrified Acura ARX-06 and entertain all of our IMSA sportscar fans.”

Brendon Hartley, 2024 No. 10 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 GTP Endurance Co-Driver:

“I really enjoyed my time with WTRAndretti at Petit last year and Daytona this year, so I jumped at the opportunity to compete in the endurance races in 2024 when Wayne called me. WTRAndretti knows how to win and going to a two-car team will strengthen the whole operation even further.”

Colton Herta, 2024 No. 40 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 GTP Endurance Co-Driver:

“It’s super exciting to join such a prestigious team like WTRAndretti for the endurance events. They’ve shown how successful they can be in the past and I’m looking forward to hopefully adding to that!”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

In 2023, Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) will expand to a two-car GTP program as well as compete with two cars in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti will continue its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has nine North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.