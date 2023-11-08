CrowdStrike Racing by APR Targeting IMSA LMP2 Title in 2024

Preparations well under way for full-season championship challenge

CrowdStrike Racing by APR confirms George Kurtz, Colin Braun for IMSA WeatherTech Championship

IMSA rounds to prepare team for return trip to Le Mans 24 Hours

AUSTIN, Texas (November 8, 2023) – In its first year of competition, the CrowdStrike Racing by Algarve Pro Racing (APR) team turned in an impressive performance in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s LMP2 class. The program is ready for a successful encore as the the start of the season and the Rolex 24 At Daytona loom on the horizon.

In 2023, CrowdStrike Racing by APR won two races – including the season-ending Petit Le Mans – and finished second in the class championship.

For 2024, George Kurtz will welcome Colin Braun to the CrowdStrike Racing by APR lineup for the full seven-race schedule. The two are long-time teammates, having won the LMP2 Pro-Am class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year – along with James Allen – and recently captured the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Pro-Am title.

The goals for the CrowdStrike Racing by APR IMSA program in 2024 are simple: repeat as winner of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup and secure a second straight Jim Trueman Award for Kurtz as the series’ leading Bronze-rated driver in LMP2 and a return trip to Le Mans in 2025.

Winning the class championship is the big prize. The chase for that begins at Daytona with the Rolex 24, scheduled for January 27-28.

CrowdStrike Racing by APR will soon begin preparations for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, which opens with the above-mentioned Rolex 24 At Daytona at the Daytona International Speedway.

CrowdStrike by APR Team Quotes

George Kurtz, CrowdStrike by APR Driver: “After the success of our first season together, the expectations are high for CrowdStrike Racing by APR in the IMSA LMP2 championship. It will be good to enter the new season with the experience and knowledge of having worked with the team in IMSA and at Le Mans. I’m excited about Colin joining the team. His experience with prototypes, and our history and success together make him a natural fit. I can’t wait to get the season started at Daytona.”

Colin Braun, CrowdStrike by APR Driver: “I can’t wait to get going with CrowdStrike Racing by APR in 2024 and make a run at the LMP2 championship alongside George. The dedication and professionalism of CrowdStrike Racing is unmatched and I’m honored to share a seat with George, who did such a fantastic job in 2023. It sure looks like LMP2 is going to be stacked with tough competitors, but we are ready for the challenge. IMSA racing is really special, and I look forward to another season!”

Stewart Cox, Team Principal, Algarve Pro Racing: “As a team, we’re pleased with how CrowdStrike Racing by APR’s 2023 campaign went, but we’re already pushing on with the intention for next season being to win the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP2 titles. We missed out on this year’s by only a few points and we know exactly why, so we will come back with a slightly amended approach that all the math and data says will put us in the best possible position to win the overall championship, and also defend the Michelin Endurance Cup.”

