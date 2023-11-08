NHRA RELEASES NATIONAL EVENT CLASS SCHEDULE FOR 2024 NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES SEASON

PSM to race at 16 events; Callouts for all four classes; NHRA Pro Mod to debut in Phoenix; full schedule for Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock and Factory X presented by Holley

INDIANAPOLIS (Nov. 8, 2023) – The NHRA has released the category schedule for all racing classes that will compete at NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events during the 2024 season.

The 2024 season opens with the 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals, kicking off what will be the 73rd season of racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Top Fuel, Funny Car and, as previously announced last week, Pro Stock will race at all 21 events.

Pro Stock Motorcycle will compete at 16 events during the 2024 campaign, beginning with the category’s traditional opener in Gainesville. Pro Stock Motorcycle will also race at the four-wide race in Charlotte and return to Chicago for the second straight year. After a successful debut 2023, Pro Stock Motorcycle will also return to Seattle, part of a stretch where the two-wheeled category will compete at six straight races beginning in Bristol and finishing in Sonoma. After a one-race break, Pro Stock Motorcycle will then return at Indy, finishing the season at the final seven events.

All four professional categories will also race in all six events in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Callout races for all four classes will return next year as well, with the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout taking place in Gainesville and the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout thrilling fans in Indy. The Pro Stock All-Star Callout will again happen in Chicago, with the Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout taking place for the second straight year in Sonoma. The Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge will return in 2024, taking place at 14 regular-season events.

The NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will open in Gainesville, the first of 10 events in the 2024 campaign. For the first time in class history, NHRA Pro Mod will race in Phoenix, thrilling fans at the “Duel in the Desert.” From there, they will race in four consecutive races – Chicago, Epping, Bristol and the national event on June 21-23 – to close out its regular season. The four-race “Road to the Championship” playoffs will return in 2024 after a successful debut in 2023, with star drivers like world champion Mike Castellana will compete for a title at stops in Indianapolis, the fall race in Charlotte, St. Louis and the finale at the fall race in Las Vegas.

After an impressive debut in 2023, the new NHRA Factory X presented by Holley category will see action at eight events next season, beginning its first full season in Gainesville. From there, the class will compete at the four-wide races in Las Vegas and Charlotte, Chicago, Norwalk, Indianapolis, St. Louis and the finale at the Texas Motorplex in Dallas.

The fan-favorite Top Fuel Motorcycle class will thrill fans at four races in 2024, including Chicago, the NHRA national event on June 21-23, Brainerd and the fall race at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte.

The Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock class, featuring exciting and powerful 800-plus cubic-inch engines, will compete at six events in 2023, starting at the Four-Wide event in Charlotte. Competitors in the eight-car field will race for a coveted Wally and in addition to an event purse, teams will also race for a world title for the first time in the class, with a champion being crowned at the end of the season. The other five stops for the class are Bristol, the following week, Brainerd, Reading and the fall race in Las Vegas.

In the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, both Top Alcohol Funny Car and Top Alcohol Dragster will compete at 14 national events, with Top Dragster and Top Sportsman racing at 18 races apiece. Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp and Super Gas will be contested at all 21 national events, with Comp taking place at 17 races and Super Street taking part at seven events on the national scene in 2024.

The full category schedule at national events is shown below. To view the 2024 schedule and for more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

