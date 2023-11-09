Tanner Gray set to return to TRICON Garage for 2024 Truck Series season

Tanner Gray will be returning as the driver of the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The news comes as the 24-year-old Gray from Artesia, New Mexico, is coming off hia fourth full-time campaign in the Truck Series. This past season, Gray achieved his first career pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Despite missing the 2023 Truck Series Playoffs, he notched a total of three top-five results, six top-10 results, 26 laps led and an average-finishing result of 16.7 throughout the 23-race schedule before settling in 14th place in the final driver’s standings.

“I am grateful to be back at TRICON for another year in 2024 with my guys on the No. 15 truck,” Gray said. “I really feel like going into next year we will be better, more prepared and have a greater understanding of what we need to do to execute. My biggest focus is on making sure I am getting better every day, and I am excited for what lies ahead.”

Gray, a former NHRA drag racer who won the 2018 NHRA Pro Stock championship, transitioned to stock car racing in 2019 when he first competed in the ARCA Menards Series East for DGR-Crosley. Throughout the season, Gray earned his first career victory at South Boston Speedway in May and finished in the top 10 in nine of 12 events before finishing in third place in the final standings. Through 2021, Gray has made three starts in the ARCA Menards Series West, 13 in the ARCA Menards Series East and 15 in the ARCA Menards Series.

In 2019, Gray made his first career start in the Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway in October with DGR-Crosley, where he finished 20th. He would compete in the final two events on the schedule before graduating to a full-time role in the team’s No. 15 entry for the 2020 season. He would remain with the team through 2021-23 as the team changed names to David Gilliland Racing, beginning in 2021, and to TRICON Garage this past season.

While the 2020 Truck Series season generated Gray’s strongest season in stats with top fives (4), top 10s (8) and average-finishing result (16.1), the 2023 season generated the most points Gray accumulated at 533. For both seasons, the New Mexico native achieved a career-best 14th-place finish in the standings.

Through 94 career starts in the Truck Series, Gray has achieved a pole, 10 top-five results, 22 top-10 results, 46 laps led and an average-finishing result of 18.2 as he continues his pursuit for both his first series victory and first Playoff berth.

Tanner Gray’s return to TRICON Garage completes another missing piece to the team’s driver lineup for next season as Corey Heim and Dean Thompson will also be returning to the team to pilot the No. 11 and No. 5 entries, respectively, in 2024. The rest of the team’s driver lineup remains to be determined.

With his plans for next season set, Tanner Gray’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series season commences with the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway. The event is scheduled to occur on February 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.