Brennan Poole joins Alpha Prime Racing for 2024 Xfinity Series season

Brennan Poole will be piloting the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The news comes as the 32-year-old Poole from The Woodlands, Texas, is coming off a full-time campaign in the Xfinity circuit with JD Motorsports. Throughout the 33-race schedule, Poole made 31 starts. During his starts, he notched a season-best fifth-place result at Talladega Superspeedway in April and an average-finishing result of 25.3 before finishing in 24th place in the final driver’s standings.

“I already can’t wait for the season to start because I’m looking forward to working with such great people and partners,” Poole said. “I’m so honored for the opportunity to run the No. 44 [car] and thankful to the sponsors who are supporting the team this season.”

Poole, a former IMCA Modifieds, Dirt Late Models, and UARA-Stars Late Models star who achieved the 2011 UARA-Stars Late Model Series title and holds the record for both the most wins in a season and the most consecutive wins in a UARA-Stars Late Model Series, has made 124 career starts in the Xfinity Series to date. Throughout his starts, he notched a pole position at Talladega Superspeedway in May 2016, nine top-five results, 37 top-10 results, 33 laps led and an average-finishing result of 18.3. He also made two consecutive Xfinity Series Playoff appearances in 2016-17, both seasons which he achieved four top-five results and 17 top-10 results a piece, with his best points result being a sixth-place finish in 2017.

In addition, Poole has made 42 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, including seven this past season with Rick Ware Racing, and 38 in the Craftsman Truck Series, including three this past season with G2G Racing. He has made 35 starts in the ARCA Menards Series, where he achieved a total of six victories between 2011-14.

“We just landed one of the best drivers in the series,” Tommy Joe Martins, Alpha Prime Racing’s team owner and general manager, said. “It’s just a really exciting day for our company. It’s the first time we’ve had two full time drivers, and to have them be the quality of Brennan and Ryan…both Caesar and myself are over the moon. He’s exactly what our team needed.”

For the 2024 season, Poole will be receiving sponsorship support from Macc Door Systems and Finance Pro Plus. He will also be a teammate to Ryan Ellis, who was announced to pilot Alpha Prime Racing’s No. 43 entry for the upcoming season this past August.

With his plans for next season set, Poole’s first campaign with Alpha Prime Racing commences in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series’ season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway on February 17. The event’s broadcast time is slated to occur at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.