Nick Heidfeld announced as Co-Founder of Formula G, the all-new dual-power motorsport series

Formula G has announced Nick Heidfeld as a Co-Founder of the ground-breaking motorsports series which will launch in 2024 and is set to shake up the electric racing ladder.

With his appointment working alongside Dilbagh Gill, Formula G’s CEO and other Co-founder, Heidfeld as a highly decorated racing driver who competed at multiple levels of the sport, including Formula-E and Formula 1, brings invaluable experience and knowledge to the new electric racing series.

Nick Heidfeld, Co-Founder of Formula G, said: “When Dilbagh talked to me about this programme I was immediately interested, and I am delighted to be a Co-Founder of Formula G – an electric dual-power racing championship has not been done before.”

After winning German F3 as well as the international F3000 Championship, Heidfeld debuted in Formula One with Prost Grand Prix for the 2000 season and went on to drive for many established teams such as BMW, Sauber, Williams and Lotus Renault. He moved on from Formula One in 2011 with 13 podiums and 259 career points under his belt.

The German racing driver then began to tick a number of iconic racing series off his bucket list including Porsche Supercup, V8 Supercar Championship, World Endurance Championship and the American Le Mans Series, winning Petit Le Mans in the US and the WEC FIA LMP1 Endurance Trophy Championship including class wins at Le Mans.

In 2014, Heidfeld turned his attention to electric racing by becoming one of the original drivers in Formula E’s inaugural season. He started his electric career with Venturi Grand Prix, but later moved to Mahindra Racing alongside fellow Formula G Co-Founder Gill, which would be his home for the rest of his four-season run.

Heidfeld secured eight podium finishes before his exit from his full-time driver position in 2018, but stayed on at Mahindra Racing as a reserve driver before becoming a special advisor at the team until 2021. In his role as special advisor, Heidfeld’s role extended beyond just the racing element and worked across a number of projects within the team.

Formula G is a global all-electric motorsports series that will race as a support series, using the world’s first dual powered race car. Formula G’s inaugural season, commencing in late 2024, will feature independent championships in four regions, each with 10 team franchises.

By using Formula G’s revolutionary open-wheel all-electric race car with the unique technical ability to be raced at reduced power by one driver, and then at full power by a more experienced driver, each race event will see 40 drivers on track, 20 competing in the reduced-power race “F-G2”, and 20 professional drivers competing in the full powered “F-G1 Championship”.

As the only professional motorsports series capable of delivering a completely turnkey “green racing” solution to all existing formats of the sport, running as a support series on the same tracks, and at the same weekends as existing combustion engine, alternative fuel, and all-electric powered racing events, Formula G is poised to bring affordable, accessible, exciting, and competitive green energy open wheel racing to motorsports fans around the world.

Updates regarding development, drivers, teams, and partners will be announced in the coming months. Please visit the Formula G website for more details.

