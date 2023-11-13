Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Pomona Post-Race Report – 11.12.23

KALITTA CLAIMS 2023 TOP FUEL CHAMPIONSHIP WITH POMONA VICTORY

Top Fuel veteran wins first NHRA championship in 26th season

POMONA, Calif. (November 12, 2023) – In a winner-take-all final round of the 2023 NHRA season, Doug Kalitta captured victory and his first career NHRA Top Fuel championship at Pomona. The Michigan-native entered the weekend second in points, but claimed victory in all four elimination rounds on Sunday, including defeating championship rival Leah Pruett in the finals, to be crowned the 2023 champion.

Torrence had his day ended in the semifinals, coming up just short of his fifth Top Fuel title and fifth in six years. Justin Ashley joined Torrence in the semifinals, and Billy Torrence and Antron Brown both made the second round appearances this afternoon.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps and J.R. Todd were eliminated in round one.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

|NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip

Race 21 of 21

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W 3.706 vs. D. Mercier (4.933) W 3.733 vs. J. Hart (3.823) W 3.723 vs. J. Ashley (3.801) W 3.673 vs. L. Pruett (3.720) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W 3.723 vs. S. Hyde (8.966) W 3.731 vs. B. Torrence (4.294) L 3.765 vs. L. Pruett (3.717) Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W 3.715 vs. B. Force (5.425) W 3.735 vs A. Prock (3.774) L 3.801 vs. D. Kalitta (3.723) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W 3.697 vs. C. Millican (3.735) L 5.134 vs L. Pruett (4.138) Billy Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W 3.719 vs. S. Landgon (4.624) L 4.294 vs. S. Torrence (3.731) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L 4.624 vs. B. Torrence (3.719)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L 4.980 vs. C. Green (3.986) Ron Capps NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L 4.595 vs. T. Wilkerson (3.978)

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Winner

Can you take us through your emotions in winning your first NHRA championship?

“It’s hard to believe. I’ve about this opportunity. Just hats off to Alan (Johnson, crew chief), Brian (Husen, co-crew chief) and everyone on my Mac Tools Toyota team and all of the fans and all of the support I’ve received. We’re taking this baby back to Ypsilanti! Scott (Kalitta) has won this thing a couple of times and I’ll be wearing it proudly.“

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

TF Final Result: Semi-finals

Take us through your day going for another championship.

“We didn’t get the championship, but I’m so proud of these Capco Contractors Toyota Dragster boys and what they were able to do this year. We’ve made big changes to our program the last two years, but we finished the season with one bad ass race car. A little disappointed, sure, but I’m excited about next season with the Mission Foods people coming on board in a big way.”

