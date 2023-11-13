Doug Kalitta Wins Long-Awaited First NHRA Top Fuel Title

Michigan-Native Earns Toyota’s Seventh NHRA Top Fuel Driver’s Championship

POMONA, Calif. (November 12, 2023) – Toyota driver Doug Kalitta captured the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Top Fuel Championship Sunday night with a victory in the season finale at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. This is the first championship in Kalitta’s career after he finished second in the points standings six times over the previous 26 years he’s competed in Top Fuel. Kalitta’s triumph also marks the seventh Top Fuel title for Toyota since they joined the category in 2007.

Kalitta won three races, advanced to two final rounds and scored 29 round wins over 21 races to claim the Top Fuel Championship. He also claimed two No. 1 qualifying positions this season.

Kalitta’s three wins this season were at Maple Grove, Charlotte and Pomona. His victory at Maple Grove was the 50th of his career.

Kalitta is tied for fifth all-time in Top Fuel victories with 52 overall. He also sits tied for 14th in all-time NHRA victories.

This championship is the fifth for Kalitta Motorsports and their third in Top Fuel.

The 59-year-old is the fifth Toyota driver to capture a Top Fuel championship and first since 2016. He joins Larry Dixon (2010), Del Worsham (2011), Antron Brown (2012, 2015, 2016) and Shawn Langdon (2013) as NHRA Top Fuel champions for Toyota.

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

“It’s hard to believe. I’ve dreamed about this opportunity. Just hats off to Alan (Johnson, crew chief), Brian (Husen, co-crew chief) and everyone on my Mac Tools Toyota team, as well as all the fans and all the support I’ve received over the years. We’re taking this baby back to Ypsilanti! Scott (Kalitta) has won this thing a couple of times and I’ll be wearing it proudly.“

CONNIE KALITTA, Owner, Kalitta Motorsports

“I’m so happy for Doug and his wife (Josie). I’m so happy for the crew and the work they’ve done. They’re responsible for a lot of this!“

PAUL DOLESHAL, group manager, motorsports, Toyota Motor North America

“Doug Kalitta is one of the classiest and most talented racers NHRA has ever seen and to be a part of his first championship is an incredible honor for Toyota Racing. We’ve loved every moment of working with Doug and Kalitta Motorsports and this championship is another feat we’ve accomplished together. We look forward to celebrating with the Doug, his family and the entire team, and we couldn’t be happier for them to have achieved this long-awaited title.“

