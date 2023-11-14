Chevrolet Wins NHRA Manufacturers Cup for the 28th Time

With Success Seen in Multiple Categories During the 2023 NHRA Season, Team Chevy Drivers in Nitro, Pro Stock, and FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown Contribute to Season Triumph

DETROIT (November 14, 2023) – For the record-extending 28th time, Chevrolet has been awarded the National Hot Rod Association’s (NHRA) Manufacturers Cup and is recognized as the top manufacturer of the series in 2023. With success contributed by Team Chevy drivers and teams in multiple classes including but not limited to Funny Car, Pro Stock, FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown, the Bowtie brand was awarded the honor during the Monday, Nov. 13th NHRA Awards Ceremony in at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

For the seventh consecutive year, and the ninth time in the past 11 seasons, Chevrolet has been presented the award for being the automobile manufacturer whose current-year models earn the most points for qualifying and category victories in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series regional and divisional events.

Points are awarded to entries in Funny Car, Pro Stock, Super Stock, and Stock Eliminator classes, as well as the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown category.

Chevrolet first earned the award in 1966, and no other manufacturer has won the award more times than the Bowtie brand. General Motors brands Oldsmobile and Pontiac combined to win 24 titles between 1971 and 2006.

“Thanks to our Chevrolet teams who delivered valuable points towards capturing the 2023 Manufacturers Cup,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Performance and Motorsports. “These drivers, team members and owners in the professional and Sportsman classes were critical to Chevrolet winning the Manufacturers Cup for the 28th time.”

With numerous victories and noteworthy moments across Funny Car, and Pro Stock, FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown, Super Stock, and Stock Eliminator categories, Chevrolet showed prowess at notable times like a tripe-up victory at zMAX Dragway by John Force Racing’s Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Austin Prock (Top Fuel), and KB Titan Racing’s Deric Kramer (Pro Stock), as well as Erica Enders capturing her 47th victory, all with Team Chevy, at the Texas Motorplex’s NHRA Texas FallNationals to become the winningest female in NHRA history.

Racing to the nitro winners’ circle five times in 2023, Chevrolet also captured their 19th Pro Stock driver championship with Erica Enders and Elite Motorsports, while now holding 282 event victories in the category since 1970, 263 in the Camaro nameplate.

Despite the Top Fuel class not counting toward Manufacturers Cup points in NHRA, John Force Racing’s Brittany Force and Austin Prock, as well as their teams, both made notable performances and contributions to the Bowtie brand this season, with Force making memorable passes to qualify No. 1 six times during the season, and Prock getting his fourth career win at Charlotte’s four-wide event.

The 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series begins March 8-10, 2023, with the NHRA Gatornationals from Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Fla. A broadcast schedule for the 2024 season with NHRA on FOX will be released in the near future.

